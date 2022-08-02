Egypt has announced the imminent completion of its new administrative capital called 'Knowledge City', which will be a hub for research and scientific education

Each year, the city will generate thousands of research papers and patents in the fields of digital engineering, information and communication technology, and digital arts

The city costs $953 million to build and sits on an area spanning 700 square kilometres, located 45 kilometres east of Cairo

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

According to Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a significant portion of the "Knowledge City" project in the New Administrative Capital, which fosters research and innovation utilizing cutting-edge technology, has been finished.

The entrance to the 'Knowledge City'. Photo credit: Egypt Today

Source: UGC

The Knowledge City is being constructed in the New Administrative Capital on 200 acres for $953 million. The majority of the city's first phase has already been finished.

The first phase of the project comprises four buildings. These are a building for innovation and applied research, a building for technical training, a building for research and development in assistive technology, and the Egypt Informatics University, which specializes in communications sciences, information technology, and related fields.

One of the buildings in the city. Photo credit: Egypt Today

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Knowledge City project is consistent with the nation's higher education and research strategy for 2016 to 2030, which aims to advance science, technology, and innovation within higher education institutions and research centres and to produce graduates who are prepared for the job market and industry.

An aerial view of the city. Photo credit: Egypt Today

Source: UGC

There will also be a technology park designed to foster connections between academic institutions, research centres, and the private sector of the technology industry to promote the transfer of technology, know-how, and skills to technology-based businesses and to incubate start-up businesses.

Design of Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) in the 'Knowledge City'. Photo credit: Egyptian Streets

Source: UGC

The central offices of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will also be located in this region. The ministry will be seven floors tall and provide enough for roughly 1800 workers.

One thousand three hundred fifty workers will relocate to the new headquarters once it is finished, and it will be outfitted with the most advanced technology to support the development of a more digital Egypt.

Ongoing Construction of Petronia City, National Cathedral and Other Mega Projects Which will Change Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about ongoing mega projects that will transform Ghana once they are completed. When finished, several of Ghana's megaprojects, including the National Cathedral and others, would completely reshape the nation.

The multi-million dollar mega projects include museums, smart villages, and enormous structures. The government is committed to improving the nation's infrastructure so it can compete with the finest in the world.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh