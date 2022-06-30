There are a number of mega projects like the National Cathedral and others still under construction in Ghana which will transform the country when completed

The mega projects cost millions of dollars and comprise museums, smart communities and massive edifices

The government is keen on developing the country's infrastructure to rival some of the best in other parts of the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There are several ongoing mega projects in Ghana which will make it the envy of many African countries when completed. YEN.com.gh mentions these projects below in the article.

Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Museum

Proposed design project for Tetteh Quarshie Museum. Photo Credit: Graphic Online. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Museum is to be built in Mampong in the Eastern Region of Ghana at a cost of $3 million. Visitors can watch a live demonstration of the actual sowing of seeds, the farmer's agronomic procedures, the harvesting of seeds, and their drying at the museum.

The basement of the Tetteh Quarshie Museum. Photo credit: News24. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The next level will be a walk-through experience of the various stages of cocoa processing, where the bean is processed into raw cocoa powder and the cake from which Ghanaian and multinational companies manufacture, among other products, the world's favourite chocolates, wines and spirits, body creams, and beverages.

Watch a virtual tour of the museum below.

There will also be an exhibition centre where the history, tools and background of cocoa farming in Ghana will be displayed.

Petronia City

Proposed design for Petronia City. Photo credit: Construction Review. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Petronia City in the Western Region of Ghana is a proposed 2000-acre city development project that is designed around the ideology of ‘work, live, learn and play’. The smart city will be a self-sustaining, master-planned, integrated city.

Watch a virtual tour of Petronia City below.

It will attract, retain and support businesses and human capital needs and elevate Ghana’s Western Region into a world-class business and tourist destination.

National Cathedral of Ghana

The National Cathedral. Photo credit: National Cathedral of Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The National Cathedral is a national religious edifice that is planned to be built on 14 acres of newly landscaped gardens adjacent to Osu Cemetery. It is expected to house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, and shop.

In the video below, the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, justifies the construction of the National Cathedral.

It will also be home to Africa’s first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

Saglemi Housing Project, Ho Youth Center and Other Abandoned Building projects That Could Transform Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about abandoned building projects in Ghana that cost millions of dollars to build. Such massive projects cost a lot of money to build, so it may be challenging to refurbish them to become functional.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh