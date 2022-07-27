The Saudi Arabian government has unveiled designs for a 170-kilometer-long city that will be constructed as part of the smart city of Neom near the Red Sea

The gigantic edifice will be 500 meters tall but only 200 meters wide and feature mirror-like facades

The city is called 'The Line' and was created as a striking contrast to conventional cities, which normally extend outward from a central location

Saudi Arabia has unveiled the designs for a ground-breaking mega structure called 'The Line.' This kind of initiative gave rise to the word "futuristic" and resembles something from a video game. The city will be crammed between two mirrors that are a combined 170 kilometers long, or over 100 miles, and its residents will occupy an area 200 meters broad.

The city will have no roads, cars, or pollutants, and there will be buildings that are 500 meters high. The mega-city will be made of two glass reflective skyscrapers that cover the desert, mountain, and coastal regions.

A fast railway will run beneath the two structures and connect them via walkways. According to Aljazeera, the project is estimated to be built at a staggering $1 trillion cost and accommodate about 9 million people. The development would be constructed in phases and could take 50 years to complete.

The Line will seek to put people's welfare ahead of transportation and infrastructure and operate entirely on renewable energy. Also, every inhabitant of the property will have access to all basic amenities only a five-minute walk from their residences.

Watch a video of the city below

The smart city project will also feature vertical farming, a marina for yachts, and a sports stadium.

