Tumu in the Upper West Region of Ghana is set to receive an ultramodern astroturf that reportedly costs a whopping $2 million

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia cut sod for the project construction on Tuesday for work to commence

The multi-purpose pitch in Tumu will be funded by Ghana Gas and is expected to be finished in six months

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut sod to construct a $2 million astroturf in Tumu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The multi-purpose pitch, funded by Ghana Gas, is 100 by 120 feet in size and will be finished in six months.

VP Bawumia cuts sod for astroturf construction in Tumu. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times

During the launch, the Vice President said that the current administration was working hard to bring development to every area of the nation, even though it occasionally seemed to move more slowly than anticipated. He added that the needs of the young were central to the government's objectives.

The Chief of Tumu, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, praised the initiative as important and stated that it would allow young people to develop their sporting abilities and let them spend their free time wisely away from social vices.

According to Mr Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager for Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Ghana Gas, the astroturf pitch is one of the many ways the company will want to support the development of northern Ghana. He pleaded with the Municipal Chief Executive to oversee the project to ensure it was completed on schedule.

