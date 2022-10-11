The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has unveiled the first psychiatric hospital in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region

It's a 10-bed specialist facility for the five northern regions built for €43,000 (GH¢442,143.57) by Friends of Bawku

The well-furnished facility was inaugurated to coincide with this year's World Mental Health Day celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has unveiled the first psychiatric hospital in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

It is a 10-bed specialist facility for the five northern regions since the Tamale Teaching and Central hospitals only have a unit and department designated for mental health patients.

Graphic Online reports that the well-equipped facility was built for €43,000 with funds from Friends of Bawku, a benevolent group based in the Netherlands, and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Psychiatric hospital in Northern Ghana. Photo credit: Graphic Online.

Source: UGC

Funding the project

Friends of Bawku funded two-thirds of the total cost of the facility, which was started in April 2022 and completed in September 2022, while the Presbyterian Church paid the remaining one-third of the cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh gathers that the facility was inaugurated during this year's World Mental Health Day celebration.

Addressing the issues of mental health

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante is part of efforts to help address the issues of mental health cases across the country.

''We see their condition as any other disease such as malaria or headache which can and should be treated,'' he said, noting ''as a church, we believe in prayer as well as medical care since there could be spiritual and physical causes of mental health conditions,'' he said.

Ghanaian Model Unveils Shea-Coco Butter Skincare Product

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ernest O. Look, a Ghanaian flight attendant, fashion enthusiast, and model, unveiled a Shea-Coco Butter product under his fashion and beauty brand, Ernest Look Skin Care.

Look decided to turn his skin problems into a business in 2018 when he began working as a cabin crew member.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh