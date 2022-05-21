President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences at Bunso in the Eastern Region

The $90 million school, which is expected to be completed in two years, will be the second public university in the region

Photos from the sod-turning ceremony show the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and other personalities were in attendance

The $90 million university is in fulfillment of the pledge the president made in this year's message on the State of the Nation on March 30, 2022.

The $90 million university is in fulfillment of the pledge the president made in this year's message on the State of the Nation on March 30, 2022.

''Steps were being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent university dedicated to the study of Engineering,'' he said.

Focus of university

The university, which is expected to be completed in two years, will be the second public university in the Eastern Region.

The establishment will focus on satisfying human resource demands from domestic industries, provide leadership in teaching, research, and public outreach across several fields, and will help address problems that affect food security, and enhance the future competitiveness of Ghana’s industries in a sustainable manner.

See the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh