The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (RegSec) has made plans to demolish unauthorised buildings within the Sakumo Rasar site enclave

The unlawfully erected buildings at the site are scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The demolition follows several official declarations urging those constructing in the area to stop doing so

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has said that his outfit will demolish houses and other structures at the Sakumo Ramsar Site in Tema. Thus, he has threatened the intruders to stop current progress or face legal action.

Mr Quartey (in white) visits the Ramsar Site. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times

The Regional Minister spoke while touring the area to see firsthand the extent of the illicit operations. He explained:

We are going there to make sure that any structures located in Ramsar's core areas around the lagoon are removed. I've given unauthorised persons ample time to find another place. But regrettably, we constantly witness people ignoring our warnings and erecting constructions on Ramsar grounds.

The Minister also cautioned anybody considering purchasing land or other assets at the Ramsar site to halt immediately or risk losing their money. Mr Henry Quartey added that people would lose their hard-earned money when RegSec destroyed their structures.

He said the planned destruction is part of efforts to alleviate the ongoing flooding problem in Accra and the surrounding areas.

Benito Owusu Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, also said that following the eviction process, around 80% of inhabitants who live beyond the Ramsar site's core zone would be allowed to regularise their documents.

