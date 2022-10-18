On Monday, October 18, 2022, President Akufo-Addo commissioned residential bungalows in the Ashanti region that will accommodate Judges of the Appeal Court

In addition, the President also commissioned one hundred and twenty (120) courts and one hundred and fifty (150) bungalows across the country

The initiative aims at providing decent accommodation for members of the judiciary in a country that is notorious for having a perennial housing deficit

President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning ceremony. Photo credit: The Custodian

President Akufo-Addo claims that during his first time in office, the government took note of the under-representation of courts in different regions of the nation, which required individuals to travel great distances to access courts.

Bungalows for Appeal Court Judges. Photo credit: @Citi973

At a ceremony held in Kumasi for the commissioning, the President stated that seventy per cent (70%) of the projects were finished, adding that with the inauguration of the residential complex in Kumasi and the Magistrates Court in Toase, he declared all the completed projects lawfully commissioned.

An up-close view of the residential complex. Photo credit: The Custodian

The contemporary Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi, along with twenty (20) townhouses and a guesthouse, will act as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi who will be tasked with hearing appeals from the northern sector of the nation.

An aerial view of the residential complex. Photo credit: @Citi973

Several netizens reacted to beautiful images of the residences shared on Twitter. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

@MyReconditioner sarcastically remarked:

Arh!I thought folks say the president is asleep! Ei then the guy wake up die3 he will build the whole Ghana ooo.

@billchris720 commented:

Very beautiful. I hope they love ❤️ and accept it without reading any negative meaning into it.

@EfoHoly added:

Addo D dey show working

@SunshineBulb394 said:

Well, atleast some people are enjoying. Not every Ghanaian dey suffer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how President Akufo-Addo earlier talked about the houses the government was building for the judiciary. According to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, over a hundred bungalows, law courts, and other projects are being built for the judiciary in all 16 regions of Ghana.

The President claims that doing so will improve judges' working conditions while advancing the administration of justice. He announced this at the Ghana Bar Conference in Ho.

