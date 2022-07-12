A crew organized by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is tearing down unauthorized buildings in Bawaleshie that are under high-tension lines

According to GRIDCo, the move is a part of initiatives to lessen the expanding human activity surrounding its poles

GRIDCo asserted that the demolition exercise was necessary because the areas were unsuitable for occupancy by people

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) led a task force to demolish illegal structures in and around the Balaweshie area, which were put up under high-tension lines, making the area dangerous to live in.

Employees of GRIDCo. Photo credit: Energy News Africa. Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, people affected by the demolition exercise lamented profusely about the damage to their property. One woman questioned where the authorities expected her two-year-old child to sleep after destroying her kiosk. Watch the video below.

Before the squad destroyed the structures in Bawaleshie, hundreds of them hurried to save their possessions.

The settlers claimed they had no prior notice before the demolition exercise started, and they begged the task force to give them some time to remove their belongings from their temporary homes.

Ghana has a housing crisis of about 2 million units. This means that several people have to put together make-shift homes, especially in urban areas like Accra and Kumasi, to have a place to lay their heads.

The government has attempted several times to destroy structures in unauthorized places across the capital, like demolishing illegal structures on CSIR land and demolishing Ghana's biggest slum, Sodom and Gomorrah.

