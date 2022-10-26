The landlord-tenant relationship can be very delicate to handle, so deliberate efforts need to be made for it to remain amicable

Since landlords are the hosts, they bear the greater responsibility of ensuring that they are on good terms with tenants

A landlord who mismanages his relationship with tenants will soon go bankrupt when the word begins to spread to other potential renters

Landlords must learn how to improve their relationships with tenants to ensure their rental apartments are always occupied. This is because others will hear about how landlords treat their tenants, which could be a big deciding factor for them about renting a property. YEN.com.gh mentions how landlords can live amicably with their tenants.

Be Empathetic

We all have difficult times now and then. It's crucial to understand that your tenant is human, and things do, sadly, happen. For example, late rent payment isn't always a sign of irresponsibility or a red flag; the tenant might be experiencing short-term financial hardship. This does not imply, however, that late rent payments or other reckless behaviours should become a routine. Be understanding, but don't let tenants abuse your generosity.

Be Responsive

If your tenants try to contact you and you don't respond within the expected time range, they can become irritated. Maintain open contact lines with your renters to let them know you are there for them if they need you. Give them a range of communication alternatives, such as phone calls, texting or email.

Also, don't put off repairs if your tenant contacts you about a problem. Respond to them as quickly as possible, even if there isn't an immediate fix for the issue. Inform them that you are attempting to resolve the issue and will remain in touch with them until it is resolved.

Share Responsibilities

Regardless of what is stated in the lease agreement, make an effort to ease the burden of tenants when appropriate. For instance, offer to pay for the initial round of pest control if your renter is experiencing a pest problem and you've confirmed it's not due to a hygiene or sanitation issue. Beyond the fact that it is inexpensive and advantageous to your property, your tenant will also value the gesture.

