A TikTok user with the handle @iamCaroline_M impressed many when she shared photos of how she transformed her backyard into a palatable space

The photos showed a huge contrast between how the backyard looked in the beginning to how it looked after the transformation

Several netizens were amazed by the transformation and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @iamCaroline_M impressed several netizens with her creativity which was evident in how she massively transformed her backyard from an eyesore into a paradise.

A woman shares how she transformed her backyard into a palatial sitting area. Photo credit: "iamCaronline_M

Source: Twitter

She shared photos that showed how she transformed her backyard which had patches of grass and dirt into a palatial sitting area that had carefully manicured lawns, potted plants and a vertical lawn.

Netizens react to the photos of the transformed backyard

Several netizens were impressed by the massive transformation and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Michael Michael (@Michael97191278) said:

Lovely indeed. Personally, I wouldn't have the paving stones in the middle of that lovely lawn but that is an individual choice. Well done you.

Mwana waGC (@ProgSitho) commented:

Beautiful upgrade there. I covered my pavement with artificial grass too the lash green just makes you want to be outdoors

Obie (@mpho_54454) remarked:

Wow, amazing job! Well done! Such a beautiful space. I'll borrow some of your ideas when I renovate my home next year

Malachaai (@Malachaai) opined:

You have inspired me! Just showed my husband your revamp and now we have a new project for January!

Refentse (@MoadiraMamabolo) asked:

This is absolutely gorgeous. Where did you get the furniture though, I need this for my patio.

YouTuber Shares How She Renovated Her Mother's House To Show Appreciation For Her Support

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a YouTuber renovated her mother's house as a way to thank her for all she had done. The YouTuber shared a video on social media demonstrating how she hired contractors to perform different repairs on the home. Several internet users expressed their admiration for her actions in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh