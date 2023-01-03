A Twitter handle with the user name @fasc1nate surprised several netizens when they showed a video of a hotel made out of snow in Switzerland

The video on social media showed how all the rooms, walls and bed frames were made entirely out of snow

Several netizens could not believe their eyes and took to the comments section of the post to express their opinions

A Twitter user with the handle @fasc1nate caused an online stir by sharing a video of a hotel in Switzerland that was made of snow. The video showed how the snow had been compacted to become solid enough to be used as a building material.

Many people are surprised to see the video of a snow hotel in Switzerland. Photo credit: "fasc1nate and Ivan Pantic

Source: Twitter

The video provided a tour of the hotel which showed how the walls, ground and bed frames of the property were all made of snow. The temperate region where the hotel is located allows the resort to keep its frozen structure without melting.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of the snow hotel

Several netizens were amazed by the video of the snow hotel and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Nova (@BCBG_Nova) said:

So basically I’m paying to sleep outside

Zero (@cirogalli) commented:

And who is this for? It's not for humans, is it? Unless you really love staying at a hotel where you have to sleep in long johns fully clothed in a winter coat and wrapped in a blanket.

Charlie Griefer (@charliegriefer) added:

The first thing I do in pretty much any hotel (anywhere, any season) is to set the air conditioning as low as it will go. Much to the eternal chagrin of my lovely wife, I love the cold. I feel like I might not have to do that here…

Pizza The Fox (@PizzaTheFox1) remarked:

This is really cool! (Pun not intended.) As someone that sleeps with a freezing cold fan every night because I overheat so dang much, this looks amazing to me! Fun fact, it stays pretty warm underneath packed snow. Because the heat absorbs into the earth. That's why igloos work so well.

