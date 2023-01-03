A YouTuber showed netizens how she renovated her mum's house as a way of appreciating her mother for all she has done

A YouTuber with the handle Abena's World touched the hearts of many when she shared how she took it upon herself to renovate her mother's house as a way to show appreciation for her mother's support. She confessed that buying the land and building a house on it was not an easy task for her mother, thus, this was her own way of supporting her.

The YouTuber brought various construction artisans to the house who began the work of renovating the property. The video showed how they tiled and painted the house among others. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house renovation

Several netizens were impressed with the final look of the house and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

JYO said:

May God continue to bless you even more for mum to really reap the fruits of her labour. You’re a wonderful daughter❤

VirtuousSkills commented:

This is great. Thank you so much for renovating the house. Doing that in Ghana is not small money. Remain blessed and may your kids do for you as well. Happy new year to you and yours

CONNIEMARTS TV added:

Awww this is beautiful and colourful. I think you did a good job of going for the best and not looking at the price

Valentina's Korner remarked:

Waoooo what a wonderful way to start the new year! The house looks spectacular! God will bless you Abena!!

