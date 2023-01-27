A first-time home-buying couple posted a video showing how they bought a house that had other people's belongings in it

A couple on TikTok with the handle @becbamber caused an online stir when they posted a video showing how they bought a house for the first time and were disappointed to see that it was filled with furniture and belongings of others on the day they decided to check it out.

Couple buys a house that has other people's belongings in it. Photo credit: @becbamber

The video they posted showed how the kitchen was packed with utensils and a washing machine. The living room also had a television set, couch, books, wardrobes, shelves, and others.

The couple explained that none of the stuff in the house belonged to them. They added that the estate agents told them the house was completely empty when they were buying it from them.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house bought by the couple

Several netizens were amazed to see the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Samantha Smith5060 said:

Get the solicitors involved. They’ve broken the purchase contract. The people who sold the house have to pay for that all to be removed

Wendy Martin commented:

All the people saying didn’t you view it….even if it was like that you expect it to be empty when you get the keys

Claire Paula Lock added:

Hope you got it cleared and sent them the bill

