A Nigerian lady could not believe her eyes when she found out that her landlord had posted a warning sign on her apartment

The sign stated that punitive measures would be taken against her or anyone who smoked or wore mini skirts at the premises

Several netizens were amazed by the video posted by the lady and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @sharonstone gave many something to laugh about when she shared a video showing how her landlord had posted a notice on her apartment stating that residents should desist from smoking or wearing mini skirts.

The lady took the camera close to the notice placed on the wall for internet users to read for themselves what it said. The notice read:

This house is very respected. Therefore we do not raise/entertain prostitutes here. Anyone who wears a mini skirt or mini dress will be sacked within a twinkle of an eye. No smoking of cigarettes. If caught, you will face authorities. This is Ringway Estate.

Netizens react to the video of Nigerian lady's video

Several netizens were amused by the video and took to the comments to express their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Joseph NKB said:

Are you doing that or not? Because someone is waiting for that room and before a landlord will put a such notice, he must be tired of complaining

udemcy commented:

I entered ghana yesterday. I am in Kumasi right now. I wanted to witness the Soloku dance . Ghana boring, I swear

Best Gifts added:

The landlord doesn't need any temptations..... #Focus

