A construction expert shared costly mistakes first-time builders in Ghana make on his YouTube channel

He explained that one of the mistakes people make is that they had no idea how much the entire building project would cost them

Many internet users who saw his video were appreciative of what he shared and thanked him in the comments section of the post

A construction expert with the YouTube channel "Africa Building Hub" took time off to stress the mistakes people make when building their dream houses, especially for the first time. He highlighted these errors to serve as a guide for others who want to build their homes.

Construction expert shares mistakes people make when building a house. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

Source: UGC

One mistake he mentioned was that people did not have an idea of how much it costs to build a house. He said that the type of house one can build depends on their budget, so people must be realistic with their expectations. The expert explained:

Even the finishing of a house can be one of the greatest costs, when it comes to the windows, doors, P.O.P, tiles and roofing.

The construction expert stated that people need to plan and prioritise before venturing into a building project. He advised that it was better for people first-time builders to get a contractor who has experience in building a house.

Netizens react to the construction expert's video

Many internet users were appreciative of the construction expert's wise words and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@benbo7042 said:

Wow, you have explained some of the duties of a Project Manager. I am now convinced you know what you are talking about. Good job, keep it up.

@chantsd27 commented:

Thank you for this eye-opener. Very important information . God bless you

@alveskraine7601 confessed:

You are a very honest man

