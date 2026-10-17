Nurses and midwives in Ghana receive different salaries depending on their qualifications, ranks and years of service

Estimated monthly basic salaries range from GH¢2,594 to GH¢11,435 across various nursing positions

The government approved a 9% increase in public-sector base pay for 2026

Nursing remains one of Ghana's most important professions, with thousands of healthcare workers serving in hospitals, clinics and community health facilities across the country.

However, salaries differ considerably depending on an individual's professional qualifications, rank and position within the healthcare system.

A breakdown of estimated monthly basic salaries for 2026 shows that nurse assistants earn considerably less than senior nursing professionals occupying management positions.

The figures cover different categories of nurses and midwives, from certificate-level personnel to directors of nursing services.

Estimated salaries of nurses in Ghana

According to a published 2026 salary breakdown, nurse assistants at certificate level have an estimated monthly basic salary of GH¢2,594, while staff nurses and midwives receive approximately GH¢4,021.

Senior nursing officers are estimated to earn GH¢5,539, with directors of nursing services earning approximately GH¢11,435.

The breakdown is presented below.

Nursing rank Monthly basic salary Nurse Assistant / Certificate GH¢2,594 Senior Community Health Nurse GH¢2,919 Principal Community Health Nurse GH¢3,574 Staff Nurse / Staff Midwife GH¢4,021 Senior Staff Nurse / Midwife GH¢4,525 Nursing / Midwifery Officer GH¢5,092 Senior Nursing Officer GH¢5,539 Principal Nursing Officer GH¢7,014 Deputy Chief Nursing Officer GH¢8,163 Chief Nursing Officer / Nurse Specialist GH¢8,732 Senior Nurse Specialist GH¢9,185 Director of Nursing Services GH¢11,435

Government approves salary increase

The government and organised labour agreed to a 9% increase in base pay under the Single Spine Salary Structure for 2026.

The adjustment took effect on January 1, 2026, following negotiations involving the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Finance and organised labour representatives.

Importantly, the figures listed above represent estimated basic salaries rather than guaranteed take-home earnings.

Actual monthly payments may differ due to salary steps, applicable allowances, pension contributions and statutory tax deductions.

The rank-by-rank estimates have not been independently confirmed against an official government nursing salary schedule.

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Source: YEN.com.gh