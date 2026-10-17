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Salaries of Nurses and Midwives in Ghana in 2026: Full List of Ranks and Estimated Monthly Earnings.
Ghana

Salaries of Nurses and Midwives in Ghana in 2026: Full List of Ranks and Estimated Monthly Earnings.

by  Blessed Antwi
2 min read
  • Nurses and midwives in Ghana receive different salaries depending on their qualifications, ranks and years of service
  • Estimated monthly basic salaries range from GH¢2,594 to GH¢11,435 across various nursing positions
  • The government approved a 9% increase in public-sector base pay for 2026

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Nursing remains one of Ghana's most important professions, with thousands of healthcare workers serving in hospitals, clinics and community health facilities across the country.

However, salaries differ considerably depending on an individual's professional qualifications, rank and position within the healthcare system.

A breakdown of estimated monthly basic salaries for 2026 shows that nurse assistants earn considerably less than senior nursing professionals occupying management positions.

The figures cover different categories of nurses and midwives, from certificate-level personnel to directors of nursing services.

Estimated salaries of nurses in Ghana

According to a published 2026 salary breakdown, nurse assistants at certificate level have an estimated monthly basic salary of GH¢2,594, while staff nurses and midwives receive approximately GH¢4,021.

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Senior nursing officers are estimated to earn GH¢5,539, with directors of nursing services earning approximately GH¢11,435.

The breakdown is presented below.

Nursing rank

Monthly basic salary

Nurse Assistant / Certificate

GH¢2,594

Senior Community Health Nurse

GH¢2,919

Principal Community Health Nurse

GH¢3,574

Staff Nurse / Staff Midwife

GH¢4,021

Senior Staff Nurse / Midwife

GH¢4,525

Nursing / Midwifery Officer

GH¢5,092

Senior Nursing Officer

GH¢5,539

Principal Nursing Officer

GH¢7,014

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer

GH¢8,163

Chief Nursing Officer / Nurse Specialist

GH¢8,732

Senior Nurse Specialist

GH¢9,185

Director of Nursing Services

GH¢11,435

Government approves salary increase

The government and organised labour agreed to a 9% increase in base pay under the Single Spine Salary Structure for 2026.

The adjustment took effect on January 1, 2026, following negotiations involving the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Finance and organised labour representatives.

Importantly, the figures listed above represent estimated basic salaries rather than guaranteed take-home earnings.

Actual monthly payments may differ due to salary steps, applicable allowances, pension contributions and statutory tax deductions.

The rank-by-rank estimates have not been independently confirmed against an official government nursing salary schedule.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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