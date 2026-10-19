Nana Konadu of the Bono Region emerged as the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 after beating five other finalists

She received an MG ZS Deluxe Edition SUV and GH¢200,000, with additional benefits announced by organisers

Sessinam of the Volta Region finished second, while Ampomaa of the Ashanti Region placed third

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Nana Konadu, the Bono Region representative, has been crowned winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026, walking away with a new vehicle, a substantial cash prize and other rewards.

The highly anticipated grand finale took place at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, bringing the curtain down on the television pageant's 20th-anniversary edition.

Car, cash and educational opportunities

As part of her victory, Nana Konadu received an MG ZS Deluxe Edition SUV sponsored by Mac Ghana, alongside GH¢200,000 in cash.

The vehicle was showcased to the six finalists at the sponsor's showroom ahead of the finale, giving the contestants an opportunity to inspect the car they were competing to win.

Beyond the car and money, organisers had announced an expanded package for the anniversary winner, including a scholarship to pursue a master's programme and a gold jewellery set.

The package also featured a new crown, an ambassadorial agreement with a sponsoring brand and an opportunity to represent Ghana at the international Miss Earth pageant. These additional benefits were announced ahead of the competition's conclusion.

What the other finalists received

Volta Region's Sessinam emerged as first runner-up and received GH¢100,000, while Ampomaa, representing the Ashanti Region, finished as second runner-up with GH¢50,000 and sponsors' souvenirs.

Ayinbomaa of the Upper East Region placed fourth and received GH¢30,000. Greater Accra's Lamiley finished fifth with GH¢20,000, while Western North representative Tiwaa came sixth with GH¢10,000. The remaining finalists also received souvenirs from sponsors.

Nana Konadu's victory followed weeks of cultural presentations, performances and competitive assessments that tested contestants' knowledge of Ghanaian traditions and heritage.

During the competition, she earned recognition for her modelling and storytelling, including a Star Performer award for her presentation on Côte d'Ivoire during One Africa Night.

At the grand finale, Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee hosted the proceedings.

The anniversary finale celebrated two decades of Ghana's Most Beautiful, a TV3 programme that promotes regional cultures while providing contestants with opportunities in education, public engagement and personal development.

With her win, Nana Konadu becomes the latest queen to carry the GMB title and represent the programme beyond the competition.

Owubah and Naawere evicted from 2025 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the eviction of two contestants, Owubah and Naawere, from the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

The representatives from the Western Region and Upper West Region have garnered significant support from fans following their exit from the pageant.

Many social media users commented on the performances of Owubah and Naawere during the third eviction show.

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Source: YEN.com.gh