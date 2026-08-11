GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost

For many Ghanaians planning to build gradually, GH¢50,000 may appear too small to start with. However, current construction costs suggest the amount can still push a modest project beyond the drawing stage if the money is managed carefully.

What you can build in Ghana with a GH¢50,000 starting budget for 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

This assumes that the builder already owns the land and that expenses such as the land purchase, major permit fees and utility connections are outside the GH¢50,000 budget.

Foundation can consume a lot

One realistic approach is to use the money mainly for the early structural stages of a compact one- or two-bedroom house.

Current Q2 2026 construction benchmarks from ExactoCost put a 50kg bag of cement in Greater Accra at around GH¢101 and concrete blocks at approximately GH¢6.20 each.

Reinforcing steel is estimated at GH¢9,800 per tonne, while delivered aggregate is around GH¢200 per cubic metre.

Other market estimates put some cement brands at roughly GH¢70-GH¢95 per bag, showing how supplier, brand, and location can affect the final bill.

For example, buying 100 bags of cement at around GH¢101 would take roughly GH¢10,100. Purchasing 1,500 blocks at GH¢6.20 each would require another GH¢9,300.

That already amounts to about GH¢19,400 before paying for sand, stones, reinforcement rods, water, transportation and labour.

GH¢50,000 still needs planning

A builder could therefore use GH¢50,000 to complete excavation and foundation works on a small structure and potentially begin blockwork, depending heavily on the size and design of the building.

The budget could also be used differently. Someone who already has a foundation could spend a significant portion on blocks, cement and reinforcement materials to push the structure towards lintel level.

However, builders should avoid assuming that GH¢50,000 will achieve the same result everywhere.

Construction estimates in Ghana can vary by roughly 15% to 25% between regions because of transport, material availability and supplier differences.

The Ghana Statistical Service continues to track these movements through its Prime Building Cost Index, highlighting how construction costs change over time.

For anyone starting with GH¢50,000, therefore, the safest approach is to get a proper bill of quantities, prioritise structural work and keep part of the budget for labour and unexpected expenses rather than spending everything on materials at once.

How GH¢50,000 could be distributed

Building item Estimated budget Cement – about 100 bags GH¢10,100 Blocks – about 1,500 pieces GH¢9,300 Sand and stones GH¢6,000 Reinforcement rods GH¢8,000 Labour GH¢8,000 Transport and water GH¢3,500 Contingency / unexpected costs GH¢5,100 Estimated total GH¢50,000

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly.

While many people do this seamlessly, people looking to rent an apartment for the first time in Ghana often have a very difficult time.

Without proper help, this group of people will likely become stressed after viewing several apartments and still be unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh