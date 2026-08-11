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What GH¢50,000 Can Cover When Starting a Building Project in Ghana
Ghana

What GH¢50,000 Can Cover When Starting a Building Project in Ghana

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured
  • Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each
  • The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost

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For many Ghanaians planning to build gradually, GH¢50,000 may appear too small to start with. However, current construction costs suggest the amount can still push a modest project beyond the drawing stage if the money is managed carefully.

Ghana, Accra, Kumasi, Building in Ghana, Project, Real Estate
What you can build in Ghana with a GH¢50,000 starting budget for 2026. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

This assumes that the builder already owns the land and that expenses such as the land purchase, major permit fees and utility connections are outside the GH¢50,000 budget.

Foundation can consume a lot

One realistic approach is to use the money mainly for the early structural stages of a compact one- or two-bedroom house.

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Current Q2 2026 construction benchmarks from ExactoCost put a 50kg bag of cement in Greater Accra at around GH¢101 and concrete blocks at approximately GH¢6.20 each.

Reinforcing steel is estimated at GH¢9,800 per tonne, while delivered aggregate is around GH¢200 per cubic metre.

Other market estimates put some cement brands at roughly GH¢70-GH¢95 per bag, showing how supplier, brand, and location can affect the final bill.

For example, buying 100 bags of cement at around GH¢101 would take roughly GH¢10,100. Purchasing 1,500 blocks at GH¢6.20 each would require another GH¢9,300.

That already amounts to about GH¢19,400 before paying for sand, stones, reinforcement rods, water, transportation and labour.

GH¢50,000 still needs planning

A builder could therefore use GH¢50,000 to complete excavation and foundation works on a small structure and potentially begin blockwork, depending heavily on the size and design of the building.

The budget could also be used differently. Someone who already has a foundation could spend a significant portion on blocks, cement and reinforcement materials to push the structure towards lintel level.

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However, builders should avoid assuming that GH¢50,000 will achieve the same result everywhere.

Construction estimates in Ghana can vary by roughly 15% to 25% between regions because of transport, material availability and supplier differences.

The Ghana Statistical Service continues to track these movements through its Prime Building Cost Index, highlighting how construction costs change over time.

For anyone starting with GH¢50,000, therefore, the safest approach is to get a proper bill of quantities, prioritise structural work and keep part of the budget for labour and unexpected expenses rather than spending everything on materials at once.

How GH¢50,000 could be distributed

Building item

Estimated budget

Cement – about 100 bags

GH¢10,100

Blocks – about 1,500 pieces

GH¢9,300

Sand and stones

GH¢6,000

Reinforcement rods

GH¢8,000

Labour

GH¢8,000

Transport and water

GH¢3,500

Contingency / unexpected costs

GH¢5,100

Estimated total

GH¢50,000

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly.

Read also

Areas near Accra where houses still sell for around GH¢200,000

While many people do this seamlessly, people looking to rent an apartment for the first time in Ghana often have a very difficult time.

Without proper help, this group of people will likely become stressed after viewing several apartments and still be unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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