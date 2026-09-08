Workers earning between GH¢3,000 and GH¢6,000 can begin a house project by following a structured monthly savings plan

The five-year plan covers savings, land acquisition, documentation and construction in manageable stages

Location, house size and changes in material prices will determine how far each worker’s money can go

Owning a house may appear impossible for workers earning between GH¢3,000 and GH¢6,000 monthly. However, disciplined savings and a modest building plan can help them make meaningful progress within five years.

Monthly savings breakdown for GH¢3,000 to GH¢6,000 earners planning to build. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The plan does not guarantee that everyone within this salary range will complete a fully furnished house.

A worker buying land may achieve less than someone who already owns a plot. The safest target is a small, expandable one- or two-bedroom house in an affordable area.

Establishing a monthly target

A GH¢3,000 earner who saves GH¢750 monthly will accumulate GH¢45,000 in five years. Someone earning GH¢4,000 and saving GH¢1,000 monthly will raise GH¢60,000.

A worker earning GH¢5,000 can save GH¢1,500 monthly and accumulate GH¢90,000, while a GH¢6,000 earner saving GH¢2,000 can raise GH¢120,000. These figures exclude interest, salary increases, bonuses and additional income.

The building money should be kept separately from everyday funds. Depending on when it will be needed, part of it may be placed in a suitable interest-earning account or short-term investment.

For context, the 364-day Treasury bill carried an interest rate of 10.1169% on September 7, 2026, although rates regularly change, according to the Bank of Ghana.

Workers should also maintain an emergency fund. Using every pesewa for construction could force them to abandon the project when an unexpected medical or family expense arises.

The five-year construction plan

During the first year, the worker should create a budget, settle expensive debts and choose a simple house design. By the end of that year, the four salary groups could have saved between GH¢9,000 and GH¢24,000.

The second year can be devoted to finding affordable land. Those on lower salaries may require family land, a plot outside an expensive city or additional time to save.

Buyers must conduct an official search and budget for surveying, documentation and registration. The Lands Commission provides online services for land-related applications and payments.

In year three, the owner can obtain drawings and permits before beginning the foundation. Construction should only start when enough money is available to complete a clearly defined stage.

This reduces the risk of leaving exposed work to deteriorate.

Year four should concentrate on raising the walls, completing the ring beam and roofing. A quantity surveyor can provide a bill of quantities to prevent random purchasing and overspending.

Monthly savings plan

Monthly take-home salary Monthly building savings Money left for other needs Annual savings Five-year total GH¢3,000 GH¢750 GH¢2,250 GH¢9,000 GH¢45,000 GH¢4,000 GH¢1,000 GH¢3,000 GH¢12,000 GH¢60,000 GH¢5,000 GH¢1,500 GH¢3,500 GH¢18,000 GH¢90,000 GH¢6,000 GH¢2,000 GH¢4,000 GH¢24,000 GH¢120,000

Five-year building roadmap

Year Main focus Planned actions Year 1 Budget and savings Set an affordable monthly target, build a separate emergency fund and research modest house designs. Year 2 Land and documentation Find suitable land, verify ownership and budget for surveying, registration and other fees. Continue saving if funds are insufficient. Year 3 Design and foundation Obtain professional drawings, a detailed cost estimate and necessary permits. Begin the foundation only when that stage is fully funded. Year 4 Walls and roofing Progress to walls, ring beam and roofing as funds allow. Obtain updated quotations before each stage. Year 5 Essential finishing If the structure is complete, prioritise doors, windows, safe wiring, plumbing, sanitation and basic flooring before decorative finishes.

Savings totals exclude interest and assume 60 uninterrupted monthly contributions. The construction stages are targets, not guarantees: land costs, house size and future prices may require a longer timeline.

The fifth year can cover doors, windows, plastering, electrical work, plumbing and basic flooring. Luxury fittings, elaborate ceilings and expensive decorations can be postponed.

Building costs are still changing, and the Ghana Statistical Service tracks these movements through its Prime Building Cost Index. Workers should therefore review their budgets annually and include a contingency of about 10% to 15%.

A GH¢3,000 earner purchasing land may only reach the foundation or walling stage within five years. However, someone earning closer to GH¢6,000, particularly with land already available, has a stronger chance of completing a modest, habitable house.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh