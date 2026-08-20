A decent 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana could cost about GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete in 2026, depending on its size and finishing

Storey houses normally cost more than similar bungalows because they require stronger foundations, columns, beams, a staircase and an upper floor

The estimate does not include the price of land, fence wall, gate, paving, borehole or solar system

Building a two-storeyed two-bedroom house can be a good option for Ghanaians with limited land who still want a modern home with enough space.

Planning a 2-bedroom storey house? Here’s how much it could cost in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Unlike the usual two-bedroom bungalow, the rooms are shared between two floors. A simple design could have the living room, kitchen, dining area and washroom downstairs, with the two bedrooms upstairs.

In 2026, a decent two-bedroom storey house could require roughly GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete with standard materials and finishing.

Current Greater Accra building guides put standard residential construction around GH¢4,200 to GH¢5,500 per square metre, while premium projects can exceed GH¢7,500 per square metre.

The final amount, however, depends on the actual building plan, location, soil condition and materials selected.

Why the storey costs more

The additional floor means more structural work.

A two-storey house requires a foundation capable of carrying the upper level. Reinforced concrete columns, beams, iron rods and the suspended floor slab can therefore take a large part of the budget.

A staircase must also be constructed and finished.

For a compact two-bedroom storey house, a rough budget could look like this:

Stage Estimated cost Foundation and structural work GH¢100,000–GH¢160,000 Blocks, columns and upper floor GH¢100,000–GH¢160,000 Roofing GH¢40,000–GH¢70,000 Doors and windows GH¢35,000–GH¢60,000 Plumbing and electrical work GH¢40,000–GH¢70,000 Tiling, ceiling and staircase GH¢60,000–GH¢100,000 Painting and finishing GH¢35,000–GH¢60,000 Kitchen, bathrooms and other works GH¢50,000–GH¢90,000

These figures are only a guide because there is no single fixed price for building a house in Ghana. Contractors also warn that the site, structural requirements and level of finishing can cause major differences between two houses of the same size.

GH¢600,000 can be a good target

For someone looking for a simple but decent two-bedroom storey house, a budget of around GH¢600,000 to GH¢700,000 can be a reasonable target.

Keeping the design compact, using a simple roof and choosing standard tiles, windows, doors and bathroom fittings can help control costs.

However, large glass windows, expensive tiles, POP ceilings, fitted wardrobes, modern kitchen cabinets and premium bathroom fittings can push the cost towards GH¢850,000 or more.

Building prices are also still changing. The Ghana Statistical Service continues to track the cost of construction materials, labour and equipment through its Prime Building Cost Index.

The figures above also exclude land and major outside works. Before starting, homeowners should get a proper building plan and Bill of Quantities from a quantity surveyor to know how much their specific project will require.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh