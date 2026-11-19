Taiwan announced the minimum financial threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for its long-term investor visa and citizenship programme

The investment requirements span multiple categories, with figures now converted showing what Ghanaian investors would need in cedis

Ghana's growing diaspora and investor class could find the new Taiwan pathway worth exploring as an alternative residency route

Taiwan has officially published the minimum investment amounts required for foreigners seeking a long-term investor visa or citizenship under its residency-by-investment programme.

The East Asian island nation has outlined clear financial benchmarks across different investment categories.

Taiwan sets the minimum investment amount for its long-term visa and citizenship for foreigners. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

To qualify for a long-term investor visa, applicants are required to invest at least NT$15 million (approximately GH¢2.6 million) in a Taiwanese business or enterprise.

Those aiming for Taiwanese citizenship through investment must demonstrate a higher commitment, with the bar set at NT$60 million (roughly GH¢10.5 million), and must also meet residency and other qualifying conditions over a period of time.

The programme is structured to attract foreign capital, encourage job creation on the island, and draw in skilled entrepreneurs and business owners from around the world.

Investment categories and what they cover

Taiwan's scheme covers several routes, including direct business investment, government-approved funds, and investment in innovative industries.

Applicants who channel funds into government-designated funds must meet the NT$15 million threshold, while those investing directly into a local company and creating a specified number of jobs may also qualify under slightly different conditions.

Successful applicants under the long-term investor visa route are granted residency rights and can eventually apply for permanent residency or naturalisation after fulfilling the required period of stay and other administrative conditions.

What this means for Ghanaian investors

For Ghanaians eyeing international investment residency options, Taiwan presents a relatively accessible entry point compared with more established programmes in Europe or North America, where minimum thresholds can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

With the Ghanaian cedi equivalent of the entry-level investment sitting at approximately GH¢2.6 million, the programme falls within reach of a segment of Ghana's growing business class, particularly those in sectors such as real estate, agribusiness, or fintech who may be looking to diversify their assets or secure an international residency for themselves and their families.

Taiwan's economy is one of the most dynamic in Asia, with particular strength in semiconductor manufacturing, technology, and export-driven industries, offering potential business partners and market access for African entrepreneurs willing to explore the opportunity.

Japan names 8 countries eligible twice for visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Japan had updated its Working Holiday Programme to allow young adults from eight countries and one territory to apply twice in their lifetime.

The policy rollout had taken place in phased stages between December 2024 and February 2026, replacing the long-standing single-entry lifetime restriction.

South Korea and Taiwan had been added to the list but faced a non-consecutive rule governing when their two permitted stays could be taken.

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Source: YEN.com.gh