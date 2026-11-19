Ghanaians who invest GH₵500 from their monthly salaries in Treasury bills can accumulate GH₵6,000 in contributions over one year

The Bank of Ghana's latest Treasury bill rates provide an indication of the additional returns investors may earn on their monthly contributions

Investors can choose to reinvest their money after each maturity period, allowing their savings and accumulated earnings to grow over time

Putting aside GH₵500 from your monthly salary may appear small, but doing so consistently for one year can make a difference to your savings.

How GH₵500 from your monthly salary can build your Treasury bill savings in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik & Tech Labari

Source: UGC

For Ghanaians considering Treasury bills, investing the same amount every month provides an opportunity to build savings while earning interest on their contributions.

Treasury bills are short-term government securities available in Ghana, with investment periods of 91, 182 and 364 days.

The Bank of Ghana publishes interest rates for these securities, allowing prospective investors to estimate their potential earnings.

How GH₵500 monthly contributions add up

An individual who purchases GH₵500 worth of Treasury bills every month would gradually build an investment portfolio.

The contributions would accumulate as follows:

After 3 months: GH₵1,500

GH₵1,500 After 6 months: GH₵3,000

GH₵3,000 After 9 months: GH₵4,500

GH₵4,500 After 12 months: GH₵6,000

These figures represent the total money contributed without including interest.

According to the Bank of Ghana's figures for November 16, 2026, the annualised interest rate on the 91-day Treasury bill stood at approximately 4.56%.

At this rate, a single GH₵500 investment held for 91 days would generate approximately GH₵5.68 in interest.

For someone buying GH₵500 worth of 91-day bills every month and reinvesting each matured amount, the accumulated investment could reach approximately GH₵6,125 after one year.

This illustration assumes the interest rate remains unchanged, each investment is renewed immediately upon maturity, and no charges apply. Some of the bills would still be awaiting maturity at the end of the year.

How to maintain monthly Treasury bill investments

Ghanaians interested in following this approach can purchase Treasury bills through participating banks and licensed investment providers.

Some financial institutions also provide mobile banking options that allow customers to purchase Treasury bills without visiting a physical branch.

Investors can select the 91-day option and make fresh contributions whenever they receive their monthly salaries.

When a Treasury bill matures, the investor may collect the proceeds or arrange for the money to be reinvested at the prevailing interest rate.

However, Treasury bill rates change, meaning the actual earnings over one year may be higher or lower than the illustration.

Anyone considering this approach should confirm the applicable rates, investment requirements and maturity arrangements with their financial institution.

The example demonstrates how regular monthly contributions can accumulate over time, even when the starting amount is relatively modest.

How to buy Treasury bills in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can invest in government Treasury bills through banks and selected mobile money services.

Some investment services allow customers to start with GH₵5, while other banks require higher amounts.

The Bank of Ghana publishes interest rates for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh