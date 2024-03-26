Ghana Announces Reward Package For Athletes Of 2023 African Games: “Gold Medalists To Get $3000”
- At the just-ended 2023 African Games, Ghana secured sixty-eight (68) medals, of which nineteen (19) of them were gold
- The Sports Ministry announced that every gold medalist will receive a cash prize of $3000, while silver and bronze medal winners receive $2000 and $1000 each
- Meanwhile, the Deputy Sports Minister is not sure when these monies will be ready since they need approval from other authorities
Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports has indicated that all Ghanaian medalists from the 2023 African Games in Accra will receive a cash reward.
Aside from the cash price, all athletes will be given GH¢1,000 per diem for each of the 14 days they spent at the camp during the African Games.
According to the Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, he cannot say when all these payments will be made.
However, he told Joy Sports that the Ministry's role is to collate the list of athletes and medalists and present them to the approving authorities so they can make payment.
“When I have the approval, then I can be sure and tell you tomorrow or today, but I want to assure you and the general public that the athletes' bonuses will be paid. It goes through a process. I am not the approving authority. I cannot give you a time frame. My job is to get the list and put the figures together and forward same to the appropriate authority and secure approval.”
Medalists to receive cash prize
According to Evans Bobie Opoku, an athlete who won gold would receive a prize of $3,000. A silver medalist would be given $2000, while a bronze medalist would get a cash prize of $1000.
Ghana featured in the top ten on the medal table and placed sixth overall. The host nation secured sixty-eight (68) medals. Nineteen (19) of them were gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze.
In another story, the final women's football competition at the 13th African Games occurred on March 21, 2024, in Cape Coast, and the Black Princesses won gold.
Ghana's Mukarama Abdullai scored the winning goal, which earned them gold.
As of the time, this brought Ghana's medal count in the 2023 African Games to 50, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze.
