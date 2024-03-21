The 13th African Games' women's football competition final came off on March 21 in Cape Coast

The game ended in a 1:1 draw at the 90th-minute mark, setting the stage for a tense extra time

A powerful strike from Ghana's star girl, Mukarama Abdullai, changed the Black Princesses' fortunes

Ghana's Black Princesses faced the Super Falconets of Nigeria in the finals of the 13th African Games women's football tournament.

Nigeria took an early lead after a blunder from Ghana's goalkeeper, Afi Amenyaku, to get the first goal of the game.

In the 78th minute, Ghana's Tracey Twum, who played a huge part in the team's semi-final, drove a powerful shot behind Nigeria's goalkeeper to bring the game back on level terms.

Mukarama's goal seals Ghanas victory

Both Nigeria and Ghana held on to their goal till the 90th minute. With six minutes added on, the Nigerian goalkeeper got injured and had to be replaced, destabilising the Falconets.

Nine minutes after the start of the extra time, Ghana's Abdullai Mukarama found the net, giving the Princesses the lead.

The highly praised Black Princesses managed to keep their lead to the last minute of the game, unseating the reigning champions to win gold at this year's African Games in Ghana.

Netizens share in the Black Princesses' joy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the Black Princesses grabbing gold at the 13th African Games women's tournament.

@Abdulkarim58374 said:

What a massive performance Black princesses. Congratulations to you

@nudedjitor wrote:

Serious oooo chaley, I never expected this numbers oo. Huge supporters ooo chaley . By the way, was it Free gate anaaa ?

@OleleSalvador noted:

Cape Coast showed up & showed out & the Black Princesses gave them more than a reason to! Congratulations Black Princesses!

@SirDigital_ added:

This country de3 it is only the women who are sustaining it ooo. Anka by now war dey here. Check the number of women who are single handedly taking kr of their children in various academic institutions in the country. Check our market ratio of traders, now the black princx

Ghana takes sixth position on medals table

