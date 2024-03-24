The 2023 African Games started on Friday, March 8, 2024, and ended on Saturday, March 24, 2024

Ghana won a total of 68 medals, which has led to President Akufo-Addo commending the country’s contingent

He also praised Ghanaians who always were present at the stadiums and other competition sites to cheer sportsmen on

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Ghanaian contingent that represented the country at the 2023 All African Games hosted by Ghana.

The President commended the sportsmen and women for their while admitting that this has been Ghana’s best performance since the inception of the tournament.

Ghana featured in the top ten on the medals list and placed sixth overall. The host nation secured sixty-eight (68) medals. Nineteen (19) of them were gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze.

President commends Ghanaian athletes and citizens

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo said the team did exceptionally well compared to performances in previous years and needs to be praised.

"To every member of the Ghanaian team, I commend you for your dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Your remarkable achievements have not only brought glory to our nation but have also served as inspiration to a new generation of sports enthusiasts across our beloved country. You have showcased the very best of Ghana to the world."

President Akufo Addo was also grateful to Ghanaians for the support from the preparation stage to host the tournament through to cheering athletes on as they competed.

"To the people of Ghana, I thank you for your trust in the government's capacity to host the Games for the first time in our history. I am also appreciative that you did not heed the voices of doubt that questioned our nation's resolve and called for the cancellation of the games."

