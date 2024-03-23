High jumper Evans Yamoah Cadman delivered a flawless performance to win gold in the men’s high jump at the 2023 All-African Games

The coveted medal is Ghana’s first in the event after the athlete triumphed over contests from Morocco and South Africa at the University of Ghana Stadium

A video of how Cadman scaled a height of 2.23m to secure the victory has captivated hearts online

Ghana’s Evans Yamoah Cadman made history and filled the hearts of sports enthusiasts with pride when he secured the country’s first-ever gold in the men’s high jump at the 13th All-African Games.

He reportedly cleared a height of 2.23m to clinch the victory, making history at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Cadman beats contests from Morocco-South Africa

Cadman, a University of Ghana graduate, won the hearts of students of his alma mater who had thronged the stadium to witness his spectacular performance. He did not disappoint when he beat contests from Morocco’s Hammouda Saad and South Africa’s Benjamin Links Mpho.

The final-year University of Central Missouri student set a personal career record with his jump of 2.23m for gold.

Watch the video of Cadman’s winning jump below:

Peeps gush over the video of Evans Yamoah Cadman

Netizens gushed after Ghanaian BBC journalist George Addo Jnr posted a video of how Evans Yamoah Cadman secured the victory.

