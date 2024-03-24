The coach of the Black Stars has spoken ahead of Ghana's next international friendly against Uganda

He confessed that Ghana were not the favourites going into that game and has warned his players not to be complacent

Many people, however, shared varied opinions about the performance of the Black Stars team in their game against Uganda

The coach of the Ghana senior national team, Otto Addo, has spoken about the Black Stars' upcoming friendly match against the cranes of Uganda.

In a video posted on the YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association, the 48-year-old coach, who was speaking in a post-match interview, said Ghana's game against Uganda would not be as easy as many may have anticipated.

Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's upcoming game against Uganda Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

"The boys, I think they played good but if they think this will be an easy game, then they are wrong. Uganda is very good. They have good players, and we will need a good plan if we want to win the game.

Otto Addo also added that he does not view Ghana as the favourites going into the game against Uganda, a nation ranked 92nd on the FIFA World Ranking.

"I don't see as favourites, it will be an even game. I have to think about how we will play".

At the time of writing the report, the video of Otto Addo's interview had raked in over 8000 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians react to the comments by Otto Addo

Many people who reacted to the comment by Otto Addo shared varied opinions on Ghana's performance against Nigeria in their last friendly game.

sufyanabdullah3320 reacted:

Let be honest,we played better than Nigeria ,thier goalkeeper was just good on the day ,he made very impressive saves ,we tested their goalkeeper more than they did to ours

@olumese4uk stated:

When you are one man down you appear to be more organised and stronger. If opposition exerts more pressure they can break through a 10 man team.

@244662731old indicated:

Let’s support Otto. I don’t always agree with the GFA on many of its decision but I think Otto is the right choice

@peeandrew8434 commented:

They need to introduce the under 20 players. They are good prospects especially the goal keeper and the defends and afriyie …

Otto Addo shares vision for Black Stars job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo spoke of his ambition as the Black Stars coach.

Otto Addo spoke in an interview days before the Black Stars take on Nigeria's Super Eagles in a friendly in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.

He admitted how low the Black Stars have sunk in football and his plan to ensure the team rises again.

