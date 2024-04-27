Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton delivered a thrilling performance at the 25th Thanksgiving service of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II

Her vocal prowess and hit songs captivated attendees at the event in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

A heartwarming clip of Diana Hamilton's performance has gathered massive reactions from online users

Award-winning gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton brought the heavens down at the 25th Thanksgiving service of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

With her flawless vocal prowess and grace, the revered singer ruled the floor with her hit songs at the event.

Diana Hamilton delights at 25th Thanksgiving service of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: lois_hype/dianaantwihamilton/@VOICE_of_KNUST (X).

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton attended the prestigious occasion in a glorious ensemble. Her wardrobe selection included accessories and heels. The singer boosted her appearance with hair extensions for the significant occasion.

The much-anticipated silver jubilee of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II happened in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Friday, April 26, 2024, marked 25 years since his enthronement, but the silver jubilee anniversary will be celebrated on Akwasidaekese on June 12, 2024, at Dwabrem, Manhyia Palace.

Besides the Thanksgiving service, the King has been celebrated in many ways; a youthful photo of the Asantehene was shared alongside his most recent image to commemorate his over two-year decade reign as King of the Asante Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

The footage of Diana Hamilton's performance at the Thanksgiving event, one of Africa's most revered Kings, prompted admiration for the singer.

Prophetessobaahemaasweetie commented:

To [God] be glory.

