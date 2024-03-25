Abubakar Kamoko, aka Ambitious Tilapia, the son of former Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, said he was not feeling well on the day of the finals at the African Games 2023

He attributed his failure to secure the gold medal to that effect, adding that he would come back stronger and apologised to Ghanaians

Many people congratulated him and advised the organisers to schedule matches well to benefit the health of the boxers

Abubakar Kamoko, aka Ambitious Tilapia, the son of former Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, has rendered an apology to Ghanaians for not being able to win the gold medal for the country in the boxing division of the African Games 2023.

Bukom Banku's son Ambitious Tilapia in the 13th African Games. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Bukom Banku's son speaks after final bout in the African Games 2023

Ambitious Tilapia, who was able to win the silver medal, said prior to the finals, he had promised Ghanaians a victory; however, he failed because he was ill.

After a commendable performance in a nip and tuck bout against Algeria’s Kanouni Ousama, the young boxer lauded himself for reaching far in the competition since it was his first time.

In an exclusive interview with TV3, the son of Bukom Banku said:

“I fought yesterday (Thursday, March 21, 2024). I thought the final was going to be on Saturday (March 23, 2024). After the fight, I wasn’t feeling well at all. I expereinced body pains, so my coach gave me some medications to take, but still. I want to plead with all Ghanaians to forgive me. I will come back stronger.”

Ambitious Tilapia's silver medal adds to Ghana’s impressive performance in the boxing division at the African Games 2023. The country secured four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in boxing, finishing third overall behind Nigeria and Algeria.

Below is a video of Ambitious Tilapia speaking after his bout in the finals of the African Games.

Reactions as Abubakar Kamoko opened up about how he lost the gold medal to Algeria

Many people congratulated him, while others advised the organisers not to fix matches a day after the first fight.

Below are reactions to the video:

alchemist_1234 said:

Well Done Regardless ️️ Proud of you

yaa_ponaa said:

Next time they should structure things well,how can he fight on Thursday and fight the next day,is he a machine???? Obviously will be tired!…kudus to him he really tried!

dominickie20 said:

The guy behind him be like “mmmm brofo no ny3 me d3.. wiemo Ga

thenaana_pee said:

we are proud regardless

nanaop_gh said:

You have done well congratulations

Bukom Banku whisked away by security for dancing to support son at boxing bout

YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku was overjoyed during his son Ambitious Tilapia's bout against DR Congo's Nathan Nlandu at the 2023 African Games.

Bukom Banku was seen dancing and cheering his son on during a break from the fight, and due to this disruption, security escorted him out of the section.

The video got many admiring Bukom Banku's love for his son.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh