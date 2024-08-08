Ghana's 100m and 4X100m runner Abdul Rasheed Saminu has explained the team's mistake

The Ghana 4X100m team were disqualified in the semi-final after a baton exchange flaw

The West African nation endured a difficult competition, failing to make a mark at Paris 2024

Ghanaian sprinter Abdul Rasheed Saminu has explained how the 4X100m relay team suffered disqualification at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana's last chance at a medal in the French capital came to a disappointing end after the team failed to progress to the final of the 4X100m race.

Despite finishing sixth with a time of 38.62s, Ghana were eventually disqualified after a baton exchange infringement.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu watches on as he completes his 100m race at Paris 2024. Photo: Jean Catuffe.

Saminu, who started the race mixed up with Benjamin Azamati, leading to the team's poor display on Thursday morning.

According to Saminu, the team has learned from the mistake and will do better in future events.

"I think with the first call, I missed the hand so I had to bring it back again to (to make the legal contact). So next time we just make sure we correct the mistakes and come back again," he told Joy Sports.

For the second Games in a row, Ghana suffered disqualification over the change of baton, as reported by 3 Sports.

Having picked bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo four years ago in boxing, Team Ghana returns home without a medal.

What next for Team Ghana

The seven athletes who participated at the Olympic Games could still make a return to the multi-sport event looking at their ages.

Saminu showed huge potential clocking impressive numbers while Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah will hope to secure automatic qualification in the next Olympics following a difficult debut.

Rose Yeboah, the queen of African high jump, has the potential to win a medal in Los Angeles.

Amoah blames noise for disqualification

