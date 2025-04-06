Wode Maya has been honoured by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) for his contributions to promoting the Caribbean island nation

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has been honoured by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI).

The YouTuber, known in private life as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to promoting the Caribbean island nation through his content.

The entire nation of Barbados and the BTMI acknowledged Wode Maya's impactful storytelling, which has introduced the country to Africa and the rest of the world, highlighting the Caribbean island's beaches, cuisine, and historical landmarks.

Wode Maya, accompanied by his wife, Miss Trudy, received a special honour during his recent visit to Barbados.

In a Facebook post, the Ghanaian YouTuber expressed profound gratitude to the people of Barbados and the BTMI.

He described the gesture as spectacular, adding that he had never experienced such a level of appreciation for his work since he started his YouTube content creation journey more than a decade ago.

"I'm deeply humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude to Barbados and the entire Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. for honoring me in such a grand and unforgettable way. In my over a decade of creating content and passionately projecting Africa to the world, I have never experienced such a warm, thoughtful, and spectacular gesture," he said.

"To receive this level of recognition from a nation on the other side of the Atlantic - so far from home yet so close in spirit - means more than words can express. Your love, hospitality, and appreciation have touched me deeply, and I will forever cherish this incredible moment. Thank you, Barbados, for embracing me like one of your own. This is more than an honor - it's a reminder that the stories we tell and the bridges we build truly matter. Much love and respect always," he further wrote.

Netizens congratulate Wode Maya

Following his Facebook post, some netizens who saw the post took to the comment section to congratulate Wode Maya.

@Mo Abdullah Sonnie said:

"You deserve more, baba! Congratulations."

|@Tumza De Traveller also said:

"You are a true African ambassador and the best of the best. Africa is blessed to have you, I call you the chosen ONE."

PAPA KWEKU Business Institute commented:

"Congratulations, Chairman. We are proud of you."

@Aniekiey Anastasia Chere also commented:

"Barbados and its people thank you for taking care of Africa's favourite son."

