Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah has blamed the loudness of the Stade de France for the team's performance

Ghana failed to progress to the final of the 4X100m race after suffering disqualification in the semis

Team Ghana will return home without a medal after a difficult Olympic Games in Paris 2024

Joseph Paul Amoah insists the noise at the Stade de France affected Ghana's 4X100m team leading to their disqualification on Thursday morning.

The 4X100m relay team failed to qualify for the final after a baton exchange mistake in the semi-final. The team had placed sixth and clocked 38.62 before the disqualification was confirmed.

Ghana are now out of all competitions they participated in, leading to another disastrous showing at the multi-sport event.

Joseph Paul Amoah in a 200m race for Ghana at an international competition. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan.

In explaining the cause of Ghana's failure, the anchor of the 4X100m team blamed the loud noise at the stadium.

"The stadium was really loud. Instead of using it to our advantage, it broke us in a way. We struggled to hear the calls but we did our best in the circumstance," he said as quoted by Joy Sports.

It is the second successive Olympic Games that Ghana has had troubles with baton exchange.

Ghana's adventure at Paris 2024 ends

After all seven athletes took part at the Olympic Games in Paris, the team failed to make a significant impact as Ghana returns home without a medal.

Swimmers Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah all failed to progress beyond their heat before high jumper Rose Yeboah stumbled 1.92m, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu gave Ghanaians a glimmer of hope after reaching the semis with incredible numbers from the heat.

However, they all missed the 100m final after placing 9th and 7th in the semi-finals.

A lot was expected of the team in the 4X100m semis after making the final three years ago, but it was the team's worst display this year.

Ghanaians react after 4X100m disqualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have established their dissatisfaction with the performance of athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana's participation at the games came to a disappointing end after the 4X100m team suffered disqualification in the semi-final.

The team, anchored by Joseph Paul Amoah, finished the race in 6th position but after a review, there was a wrong change in baton leading to the disqualification.

