Sarkodie Blasts His Friend After Winning A FIFA Video Game: "Useless Boy, You Can't Defeat Me"
- Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie sparked a debate on social media after proving that he was good at playing FIFA
- This comes after an old video of him blasting his friend in the living room after defeating him in a game of FIFA went viral
- Many people spoke about other Ghanaian celebrities who were also good at playing FIFA, as they mentioned them as potential competitors
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has gone viral after an old video of him winning a FIFA game surfaced on social media.
Sarkodie wins FIFA game
Reactions to Sarkdie winning a FIFA game
Hart
"Sarkodie no fit play with Kinaata."
livinglharge1
"Organize a match between Sarkodie and Omar Sterling let’s see whether he go make noise again 😭😭😂😂."
K. VAS
landlord, please go meet Kofi Kinnata, He go do you defedefe
Kyei_godfred17
The guy sitting might have talk too much before the game.
DOT🩸COM
Who noticed Sarkodie was using Barcelona💙♥️😁.
