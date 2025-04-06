Global site navigation

Sarkodie Blasts His Friend After Winning A FIFA Video Game: "Useless Boy, You Can't Defeat Me"
by  Geraldine Amoah 1 min read
  • Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie sparked a debate on social media after proving that he was good at playing FIFA
  • This comes after an old video of him blasting his friend in the living room after defeating him in a game of FIFA went viral
  • Many people spoke about other Ghanaian celebrities who were also good at playing FIFA, as they mentioned them as potential competitors

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has gone viral after an old video of him winning a FIFA game surfaced on social media.

Sarkodie wins a FIFA game. Image Credit: @sarkodie
Sarkodie wins FIFA game

Reactions to Sarkdie winning a FIFA game

Hart

"Sarkodie no fit play with Kinaata."

livinglharge1

"Organize a match between Sarkodie and Omar Sterling let’s see whether he go make noise again 😭😭😂😂."

K. VAS

landlord, please go meet Kofi Kinnata, He go do you defedefe

Kyei_godfred17

The guy sitting might have talk too much before the game.

DOT🩸COM

Who noticed Sarkodie was using Barcelona💙♥️😁.

