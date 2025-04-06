Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has suffered English Premier League relegation with Southampton

The 22-year-old featured on Sunday afternoon as Southampton were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspurs

Sulemana has now been relegated twice with the St Mary's outfit following his first full EPL campaign

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will be playing in the English Championship next season with Southampton after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs, confirming their demotion to the second tier of English football.

Sulemana started and lasted the entire duration of the match at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium.

However, his first full season in the English top-flight has seen the Saint Mary's outfit make a quick return to the championship.

Southampton gained promotion to the Premier League after beating Leeds United in the final of the playoffs last season.

Meanwhile, Spur returned to winning ways after the defeat to Chelsea in midweek following a first-half brace from Brennan Johnson.

Southampton pulled one back in the 90th minute through Mateus Fernandes but the hosts responded in the final minute of the match on-loan Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel scored from the spot.

With seven games remaining to end the season, the Saints will be hoping to finish on a high.

Southampton won only two matches and drew four, losing 25 in 31 games this season.

Sulamena made 19 appearances and scored only one goal for the club in the Premier League this season.

Time to leave Southampton

Speaking to Ernest Danso, a Ghanaian sports journalist, he noted that it is time for Sulemana to leave Southampton and join a top-flight side.

He believes the Ghanaian winger has so much quality to spend another year in the championship.

"His time in England has been horrible due to injuries and even in the few matches he turned up, you could see how amazing he is. He needs a good team to project him properly," he told YEN.com.gh.

"Did you watch that game against Manchester United, that was the Stade Rennais Sulemana, the Sulemana Southampton bough. Perhaps, the Premier League is not home for his talent. He should move somewhere else.

"He turned 22 in February, so there is a lot for him to accomplish in his career. The earlier he leaves the better or else we will have another story of a player who failed to reach his full potential, which will be sad."

Ghana to face Nigeria in May

Earlier, YEN.om.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana will return to action in May for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament to be held in London.

The West African heavyweights will be joined by rivals Nigeria, alongside Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles in their first game on May 28, 2025, with the winner advancing to the final where they will engage the victor in the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

