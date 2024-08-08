Ghana's 4X100m team suffered disqualification in the semi-final of the 4X100m race in Paris

The team had a baton change infringement which led to the quartet's disqualification on Thursday

Team Ghana's Olympic Games has now come to an end after earlier misses in swimming and high jump

Ghanaians have established their dissatisfaction with the performance of athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana's participation in the games came to a disappointing end after the 4X100m team suffered disqualification in the semi-final.

The team, anchored by Joseph Paul Amoah, finished the race in sixth position but after a review, there was a wrong change in baton leading to the disqualification.

Ghana's 4X100m team fail to qualify for the final after disqualification at Paris 2024. Photo: Twitter/ @AthleticsGhana.

Ghana failed to make an impact at the competition, with the team's best being the semi-final qualification of Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu in the 100m.

How Ghanaians reacted:

@Macall_Mensah wrote:

This is how it ended for team Ghana. Our #OlympicGames are over. Terrible showcase all throughout.

@3SportsGH added:

Team Ghana finished 6th with a time of 38.62s in the men’s 4*100m relay. They’re out of the competition. No Ghanaian remains in #Paris2024

@Fentuo_ posted:

A messy baton changeover and stumbling runs means Ghana finishes 6th in Heat 2 of the men’s 4x100m relay Heats and WILL NOT make the final.

@_owurakuampofo tweeted:

Most of Team Ghana came onto the scene 3-4 years ago running under 10 seconds. Joe Paul and Azamati hold National Records that stood since 1990s. Can we confidently say they have improved since then? Raw talent can only take you so far in these competitions.

@AngeloBenjy posted:

Olympics over for Team Ghana. Oh chaley

@stareagle77_ added:

Ghana disqualified from the 4x100 relay! Ghana’s Men’s 4x100 relay team did not advance to the finals at the 2024 Olympics. A poor baton exchange between Saminu and Azamati resulted in Ghana's disqualification.

Ghana suffers 4X100m disqualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team faced a disappointing outcome at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as they were disqualified from the event, missing out on the finals.

The quartet—comprising Abdul-Saminu Rasheed, Benjamin Azamati, Ibrahim Fuseini, and Joseph-Paul Amoah—crossed the finish line in 38.62 seconds, placing sixth in their heat.

However, their efforts were ultimately nullified due to a lane infringement.

