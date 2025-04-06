Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has confirmed that his Toronto concert had been sold out after a fan pleaded with him to visit his city

The great news about the concert selling out came about three days after the release of his much-anticipated, Iron Boy album

Many social media users congratulated him, while others asked him when he would be visiting their city

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has announced that one of his shows had been sold out, which comes about three days after the release of his much-anticipated album, Iron Boy.

Black Sherif speaks about his tour dates. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif sells out Toronto

After the release of his much anticipated Iron Boy album, Black Sherif began the tour for the album, starting in the United States of America with Washington D.C on April 4, 2025 and Boston on April 5, 2025.

Both concert venues in Washington D.C, and Boston were sold out as fans dropped into the venue and partied hard with the So It Goes crooner.

One of Black Sherif's fans, @AsensoFidelis, took to X and tagged him in a post inquiring about his show in Toronto.

In his short but emotional message, Asenso asked the sensational rapper when he would be visiting Toronto, Canada.

"Blacko @blacksherif_ come to Toronto I beg."

The 2022 TGMA Artist of the Year responded by saying that his concert in Toronto had been sold out and that the concert would take place on April 12, 2025.

loll, I’m coming on the 12th, and the tickets are sold out.

Reactions to Black Sherif's Toronto concert

The comment section was filled with excitement from many of Black Sherif's fans. Many of them hailed in as the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) in the Ghanaian music industry.

Others also asked the celebrated rapper when he would be visiting their city to headline a concert for his newly released album, Iron Boy.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the great news of Black Sherif selling out his concert:

@Elorm_Hood said:

"What of China can’t wait bro?"

@abodieboni said:

"Use opportunities like this to fill the Big Arenas for it to become the norm. This album is Global and u need to grab it now."

@solracnkoff said:

"How about Barcelona bro?"

@kofiprince_ said:

"Germany we dey wait you for May inside."

@luckyphil00 said:

"Bruh we need a larger capacity, you’re a superstar now 😤."

@ymcmb2004 said:

"You’re the goat I promise."

@Rock_son19 said:

"Iron Boy tickets nu asa oo."

@2nd_son12 said:

"Blacko we beg organise iron boy concert in Ghana months before Zaama Disco."

Pictures of Black Sherif

Black Sherif looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Jadon Sancho uses Black Sherif’s song

YEN.com.gh reported that English footballer Jadon Sancho thrilled many Ghanaians after featuring Black Sherif’s The Victory Song from the Iron Boy album in an Instagram post.

Following Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham in a heated derby, Sancho shared matchday photos on his page, using the Ghanaian track as background music.

His choice of song sparked excitement among Ghanaians, who flooded the comments section to praise his music taste and show love for both Sancho and Black Sherif.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh