Ghana international Daniel Amartey has sparked controversy after deleting all Black Stars-related content from his Instagram account.

Amartey is currently in Ivory Coast with the Black Stars for the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON 2023).

Daniel Amartey has caused a stir online Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Despite being fit, the Besiktas defender has yet to feature in any of the AFCON 2023 matches for the Black Stars so far.

A senior member of the squad and a second deputy captain for the Black Stars, Amartey's absence has raised eyebrows, especially because the team has not fared so well. After two matches, the Black Stars has only one point from the 2-2 draw with Egypt. The team lost 2-1 to Cape Verde.

As Ghanaians grapple with the possibility of the Black Stars being booted out of the tournament in the group stage, Amartey has removed all posts of him playing for Ghana from his Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As if that is not concerning enough, the former Leicester City star has also unfollowed all of his Black Stars teammates.

The move has pricked the attention of Ghanaians as some wonder if everything is alright in the camp of the Black Stars.

Daniel Amartey Deletes All Black Stars Content On His Instagram As He Warms Bench At AFCON Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh