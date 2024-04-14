Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has hailed Nigerian legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha as the greatest African football player

During an interview with Sky Sports, Kudus cited Okocha’s creativity and ability to entertain fans with his flair

Kudus’ accolades for Okocha ignited a spirited debate among football lovers, with opinions divided under a post on X

Ghanaian international footballer Mohammed Kudus has crowned Nigeria’s Augustine Azuka Jay-Jay Okocha the greatest African footballer ever.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Kudus celebrated Okocha, spotlighting the significant influence of his creative talent and ability to entertain footballer lovers.

Mohammed Kudus names Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha the greatest African player ever. Photo credit: Nick Potts - PA Images/ Contributor/kudus_mohammed (Instagram).

Source: Getty Images

Kudus expressed intense admiration for Okocha’s football prowess and his ability to leave fans with memorable experiences.

“I will say [Jay-Jay] Okocha ... I see creative players trying to entertain the game; that can never be washed away. The fans can never forget the experience and the entertainment you give them on the pitch.

“I know goals and assists are important now, but I like creative players and players who like to entertain the fans,” the West Ham United midfielder said when asked about who he thinks is the greatest African player ever.

Okocha has many achievements to his name, including winning back-to-back BBC African Footballer of the Year awards in 2004 and 2005.

Watch Kudus’ interview below:

Mohammed Kudus sparks debate

Kudus’ comments sparked debate among football enthusiasts under the post of Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo on X.

@Cultured_NEK said:

Arguable, though.

@__Steeze1 wrote:

Okocha is overrated.

@su_pre_mo commented:

Not a bad choice at all.

@Adjetey_Kurt posted:

Everything he said goes in line with Abedi Pele.

@JustJenero commented:

Unless Kudus is using “football age” there’s no way he saw Okacha play.

@NattyBongo107 said:

He didn’t choose Asamoah Gyan or Michael Essien or Steven Appiah hmmm.

@NanaOseiOw75589 wrote:

Abedi Pele any day his choice though.

Kudus names Emmanuel Danso the best player he’s ever played with

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus named his colleague midfielder Emmanuel Danso the best player he’s ever played with.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Black Stars midfielder lavished accolades on Danso when asked to name the best player he’s ever played with on the pitch.

