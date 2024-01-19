Mohammed Kudus: West Ham Coach David Moyes Praises Ghana Star's Exploits Against Egypt At AFCON
- Mohammed Kudus' performance for the Black Stars against Egypt impressed West Ham manager David Moyes
- Kudus scored both goals for Ghana as the team was held to a 2-2 draw in their second group game on Thursday
- For Moyes, who spoke in a podcast, those goals were really good and were a testament to Kudus' qualities as a top player
West Ham manager, David Moyes, was impressed with the performance of Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus against Egypt.
Ghana faced Egypt in the second group game at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
The match ended 2-2 with Kudus, who missed the first game against Cape Verde because of injury, scoring a brace. The two goals and overall performance of Kudus earned the Man of the Match award.
Moyes praises Kudus' quality
Reacting to Kudus' starring performance, Moyes was full of praise for his attacking midfielder, adding that the player has always shown quality.
According to the West Ham manager, Kudus has been showing his greatness for the English Premier League side, and it is nice he is doing it on a bigger stage.
"It was great for Mohammed to score two really good goals for his country. We know his qualities, and he's done so great for us, and now he's showing it on a big stage," he told a West Ham's Talking Point podcast.
Source: YEN.com.gh