Mohammed Kudus' performance for the Black Stars against Egypt impressed West Ham manager David Moyes

Kudus scored both goals for Ghana as the team was held to a 2-2 draw in their second group game on Thursday

For Moyes, who spoke in a podcast, those goals were really good and were a testament to Kudus' qualities as a top player

West Ham manager, David Moyes, was impressed with the performance of Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus against Egypt.

Ghana faced Egypt in the second group game at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Mohammed Kudus' manager at West Ham, David Moyes, is full of praise for him Photo source: @westham, @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

The match ended 2-2 with Kudus, who missed the first game against Cape Verde because of injury, scoring a brace. The two goals and overall performance of Kudus earned the Man of the Match award.

Moyes praises Kudus' quality

Reacting to Kudus' starring performance, Moyes was full of praise for his attacking midfielder, adding that the player has always shown quality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to the West Ham manager, Kudus has been showing his greatness for the English Premier League side, and it is nice he is doing it on a bigger stage.

"It was great for Mohammed to score two really good goals for his country. We know his qualities, and he's done so great for us, and now he's showing it on a big stage," he told a West Ham's Talking Point podcast.

Prophet Fire Ogya drops another doom prophecy on Black Stars

Meanwhile, Prophet Fire Ogya has angrily predicted doom for the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign, saying the team will exit at the group stage.

Fire Ogya's anger came on the back of heavy backlash on social media after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus was deemed to have failed.

In his latest interview, the 'man of God' indicated that Ghanaians had angered him, so he would not help to keep the Black Stars in the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh