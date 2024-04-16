Emmanuel Danso has had his talent placed on a higher scale by his former teammate, Mohammed Kudus

This was after Mohammed Kudus named him as the best player he had ever played with in a recent interview

Since the interview, netizens have been asking about Emmanuel, but a video highlight has dropped online, providing more information about the player

Ghanaian professional football Emmanuel Danso, has seen a sudden surge of interest in his career after his former teammate, Mohammed Kudus, sang his praise and projected his talent to a larger global audience.

Mohammed Kudu, a Ghanaian international who plies his trade at English side West Ham United, eulogised Emmanuel in a recent interview with British media giant Sky Sport

Emmanuel (left), Kudus & Emmanuel (middle), and Mo Kudus (right). Photo credit: @SannieDaara, @Kickgh and @WestHam/X (Twitter)

During the interview, Mohammed Kudus was asked to mention the best player he had ever played with among all the names he has met throughout his young, bourgeoning career.

Without hesitation, the Black Stars playmaker mentioned Emmanuel Danso as the best footballer he has ever graced the football pitch with.

"I played with him in Ghana in the academy when I was growing up. He is one of the best players I have played with. I have played with a lot of players, there is a lot you know from here (West Ham) and Ajax, but he is the one," he told the Sky Sports Journalist.

Who is Emmanuel Danso?

Since the interview, many Ghanaian football fans have wondered who Emmanuel Danso is, with some questioning why he has not received a call-up to any of the national teams if he was as good as claimed by Mohammed Kudus.

Information sighted byYEN.com.gh online revealed that Emmanuel Danso currently plays for Eliteserien side Strømsgodset in Norway.

Before signing for the Norwegian side in August 2022, Emmanuel had his first stint in Europe in February 2019, when he joined French club Olympique Lyonnais from Ghanaian lower-tier side Sporting Football Club based in Kasoa.

Emmanuel plays in the midfield, a typical number 6 as described by Mohammed Kudus.

He also describes himself as a player who loves to be on the ball to dictate the pace of the game, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok.

"I'm a number, six, i love to be on the ball and distribute passes with my left and right foot. That's how i can be able to describe myself to anyone who doesn't know me," he said.

Netizens reacted to the video and praised Kudus

Netizens who chanced on the video have reacted to it and showered praises on Mohammed Kudus for putting his friend in the limelight.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 23k likes and 160 comments have been compiled below.

klopp commented:

"Indeed kudus is a grateful person playing with Paqueta yet trying to put country man on transfer marke."

Nature

"Kudus has just open opportunity for this guy."

Kobb.y49

"He’s from konongo too , we call him Kwame Ronaldo he was Amankwa Forson’s Snr."

