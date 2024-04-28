Kyekeku has finally crossed the Accra leg of his 1957 movie premiere off his bucket list

This comes after several weeks of intense promotion and personal visits to top socialites, serving them invitations to the premiere

Scores of celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Dr Likee and his Kumawood cronies, thronged to the cinema to support Kyekyeku

Ghanaian filmmaker Kyekeku has finally premiered his critically acclaimed movie 1957 in Accra.

This comes after a successful premiere event in Kumasi, which left the actor and producer in shock.

The Accra leg of the 1957 movie premiere attracted scores of celebrities who thronged the National Theatre to support Kyekyeku.

Stars at Kyekyeku's movie premiere in Accra Photo source: Instagram/yencomgh

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown spotted at Kyekeku's premiere

Nana Ama McBrown, who is known to be an avid supporter of her Kumawood colleagues, was spotted at Kyekeku's 1957 movie premiere.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen with Dr Likee as they interacted and posed for a photo with their hands locked together.

Other stars spotted at the National Theatre for Kyekeku's movie premiere include Funny Face's Baby Mama, Vanessa Nicole and the viral diminutive sensation Aboski.

Kyekeku arrived at the show in high spirits, exchanging pleasantries and expressing his gratitude to Ghanaian fans at every chance.

Netizens hail Kyekyeku after an impressive premiere in Accra

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Kyekyeku's movie premiere in Accra.

pboat.ca said:

The second coming of Kumawood has indeed arrived ! Kudos guys !!!

honorable7650hon.1 wrote:

I'm so happy the new level you people are taking the industry to, big ups

akua_clarinda remarked:

Their looking good ❤️✨

honorable7650hon.1 added:

I'm so happy the new level you people are taking the industry to, big ups

Kyekyeku surprises fans with his fluent English

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku, in an interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3, had surprised Ghanaians by speaking fluent English throughout the interview.

The actor, who mostly speaks Twi in his movies and skits, answered every question from the hosts in an articulate manner.

Source: YEN.com.gh