Movie stars Nadia Buari and Adjetey Anang exuded best-friend vibes in pictures posted on Instagram by the actress on her lively Instagram account.

The charming duo wore smiling faces as they posed with similar finger gestures for the camera.

Nadia Buari and Adjetey Anang pose together in photos. Photo credit: iamnadiabuari.

Buari celebrates Anang

Nadia Buari looked stunning in dark shades, while Anang beamed in darker shades for the gram.

The actress shared the photos of herself and her fellow actor on Instagram with the cute caption:

''Dear @adjeteyanang. You are rare. Thank you. ❤️,'' Nadia Buari celebrated Anang.

The pictures where the entertainment personalities oozed confidence and positivity generated varied reactions.

See the photos below:

Nadia Buari and Adjetey Anang spark curiosity

The photos of Nadia Buari and Adjetey Anang ignited fans' curiosity, but some expressed admiration for the movie stars. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Iamblessing20 said:

Wonderful .

NaGertymiss said:

At least tell us why you're thanking him na.

Djan. irene replied:

Actually, she did!

Phenomeno_kante_880 gushed over the photos:

Belle❤️.

Mesi1740 asked:

What's going on?

Deborahnakaona commented:

Beautiful.

Invictus_raphael said:

I love @iamnadiabuari.

Nadia Buari speaks Arabic

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari was captured speaking fluent Arabic. She left many of her fans with questions about her religious affiliation.

Born to parents who are well-respected members of the Islamic community, with her father, Sidiku Buari, bearing the title Alhaji, and her mother, Caddy Buari, Hajia, Nadia's Muslim background is well-known. However, the extent of her involvement in the faith has never been explicitly clear to the general public.

The video, which showed Nadia's impressive command of Arabic, has fueled curiosity as fans now wonder if the talented actress is a practising Muslim. Her Nigerian following was particularly surprised and shared how impressed they were to see her speaking Arabic.

