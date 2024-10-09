Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Explains His Upset Reaction After Substitution: “I Was Angry at Myself”
- Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has opened up about his frustration during his side's La Liga game with Alaves
- The usually calm winger lost his cool after head coach Hansi Flick substituted him in the 67th minute
- He will now turn his attention to national duty as Spain host Denmark on Saturday in the Nations League
Lamine Yamal has opened up following his heated reaction to being substituted during Barcelona’s victory over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday (September 6, 2024).
The young winger, known for his composure on and off the field, uncharacteristically let his emotions spill over after coach Hansi Flick replaced him in the second half.
Lamine Yamal's rage after Barcelona substitution
Despite being pivotal in Barcelona’s rise to the top of La Liga this season, the 17-year-old was not at his usual scintillating best in the 3-0 win against Alaves, per Barca Universal.
Flick, recognising this, opted to bring on Ansu Fati just after the hour mark. However, Yamal’s response to being withdrawn surprised many, as he visibly expressed frustration.
His reaction stirred debate, with some labelling his actions as disrespectful to his coach.
Yamal breaks silence about his outburst
However, he quickly cleared the air, explaining his behaviour wasn’t directed at Flick’s decision but rather at his own performance.
In an interview with Radio Nacional, Yamal clarified, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:
“I was not happy with my match vs Alaves. I could’ve played better. I demand a lot from myself. The anger had more to do with how I played rather than the substitution. It was with myself. I told Flick that I’m angry because of myself.”
Despite his age, the young forward is already a key figure in Barcelona’s attack, and his eagerness to deliver in every match is evident.
Yamal receives praise from Real Madrid star
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal received praise from a Real Madrid legend after his rapid rise to stardom.
The La Masia Academy graduate and Barcelona is regarded as one of the most promising talents in football today.
Yamal has been in exceptional form this season, contributing 10 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.
