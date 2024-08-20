Sadio Mané is set to leave Al-Nassr after reportedly experiencing a strained relationship with the club captain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite joining Al-Nassr with high hopes following his tenure at Bayern Munich, the dynamics between the duo have reportedly soured

This development comes amidst discussions about Mané's future at the club, as he seeks a new opportunity in the coming days

Senegal international Sadio Mané is reportedly considering a departure from Al-Nassr due to a tense relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mané joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 after facing difficulties in Germany and failing to recapture the dynamic form he displayed at Liverpool the previous year.

Sadio Mane formed a dynamic duo with Cristiano Ronaldo but it seems their relationship has become sour. Photos: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The former Liverpool forward spent only one season with Bayern Munich, netting just seven league goals in 25 appearances, totalling 12 goals across all competitions, SNL24 reported.

He then pursued the lucrative opportunities in the Saudi Pro League, signing with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr last summer.

The 32-year-old had a successful season with Al-Nassr, finding the net 19 times in 50 matches across all competitions.

Despite this, his team did not secure the league title or any domestic trophies. However, they did clinch the Arab Club Champions Cup, defeating Al-Hilal in the final.

Mane to leave Al-Nassr?

According to the French publication Foot Mercato, Mané may be facing a third transfer in two years following a reported fallout with Ronaldo.

The outlet references sources suggesting that the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player wants to sever his on-field ties with Ronaldo due to the ongoing tension between them.

Mane faced criticism at various points during the season, as fans were often dissatisfied with his performances.

This comes after earlier reports indicating that Al Nassr was considering letting the winger go, although his agent later affirmed that Mané remained dedicated to the club.

Mane, Ronaldo among highest-paid players in Saudi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League currently, based on figures by Capology.

The Saudi Arabia topflight has drawn elite talent by offering huge salaries, with three players earning over £1 million per week.

Following Ronaldo's lead during the 2023/24 season, a number of high-profile European footballers transitioned to the Saudi Pro League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh