English professional footballer Jadon Sancho used a song off Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's newly released album, Iron Boy

After Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham in a rival derby, he took to his Instagram to share pictures from the game and used The Victory Song off the Iron Boy album

Sancho's post excited many Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section to hail the Chelsea Football Club player and to talk about his great taste in music

English professional footballer Jadon Sancho has excited many Ghanaians after picking his favourite song off Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's recently released album, Iron Boy.

Chelsea Football Club's Jadon Sancho picks his favourite Black Sherif song.

Source: Instagram

Sancho picks his favourite Blacko song

Jadon, the English Premier League club Manchester United reject, took to his verified Instagram page to share pictures from Chelsea's game against Tottenham in the English Premier League.

After the game ended with a 1-0 victory for the Blues on Thursday, April 3, 2025, Sancho shared memorable pictures on his Instagram page.

One of the memorable pictures in the slides showed him hugging his teammate and Argentinian professional footballer Enzo Fernández, who scored the winning goal for the Blues.

The goal was assisted by English professional footballer Cole Palmer, who gave his first assist since December 1, 2024.

He chose one song off Black Sherif's newly released album, Iron Boy, called The Victory Song, to tell the story of the game he and his Chelsea teammates had.

Jadon Sancho's Instagram post

Black Sherif's song

Reactions to Sancho using Blacko's song

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon took a screenshot of Sancho's Instagram post and shared it on X and spoke about The Victory Song being the winger's favourite song off the Iron Boy album.

Others also shared their views on the English player's skills on the field in various games he had played for Chelsea.

Below are the sections of Ghanaians regarding Snacho using Black Sherif's song in an Instagram post:

@kwadwosheldon said:

"Sancho koraa se ‘The Victory Song’ y3 ne favourite."

@CedisSspender said:

It is true. Blacko to de Wiase

@IntersectSamuel said:

"Chale.. top top words wey dey the songs inside oo."

@yo_millxyyy said:

"nice🙌🏾buy Sancho dier he’s washed mmom."

@FoxsJimmy said:

"The best united winger after CR7 🔥🤝 Sancho my boyy."

@Gioisamancunian said:

"Blacko to the world."

Screenshot of Jadon's Instagram post

Pictures of Jadon Sancho and Black Sheirf

Chelsea Football Club's Jadon Sancho uses Black Sherif's The Victory Song in an Instagram post.

Source: Instagram

Kevin Danso vibes to Black Sherif’s new album

YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso was spotted vibing to Black Sherif’s upcoming album during a recent meet-up in London.

The Austrian footballer of Ghanaian descent linked up with the award-winning artist, who gave him an exclusive preview of his latest project.

Black Sherif, the 2022 TGMA Ghana Artist of the Year, continues to earn acclaim and has received multiple nominations ahead of the upcoming 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The video of their interaction has since gone viral, with fans excited about the new music and the mutual admiration between the two stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh