A look at Draya Michele's dating history and her most talked-about relationships

Draya Michele's dating history has sparked much intrigue among fans and followers alike. Over the years, she has been linked to celebrities like Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa. Explore more about her dating history, including her most talked-about relationship with Jalen Romande Green.

Michele was in a relationship with Kniko Howard Sr . around 2002. Howard Sr was sentenced to 10 years in prison when the model was seven months pregnant with his child.

. around 2002. Howard Sr was when the model was with his child. She is currently dating Jalen Romande Green . Michele is 17 years older than Green.

. Michele is than Green. The American actress dated Chris Brown for nine months from 2009 to 2010.

from 2009 to 2010. Draya got engaged to Orlando Scandrick in 2015, but broke up four years later before exchanging marriage vows.

Draya Michele's profile summary

Full name Andraya Michele Howard Gender Female Date of birth 23 January 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Valeria Diaz Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jalen Romande Green Children 3 Education Reading Senior High school Profession Actress, reality TV personality, model, entrepreneur Net worth $600,000 Instagram @drayamichele Facebook @drayamichele YouTube Draya Michele

Exploring Draya Michele's dating history

Draya Michele's dating list features a diverse group of notable individuals. However, only one of the actress's relationships has resulted in an engagement. Below are more details about her love life.

Kniko Howard Sr. (2002)

Kniko Howard Sr. is a barber from Pennsylvania, United States. Kniko and Draya Michele were in a romantic relationship around 2002. Unfortunately, Howard Sr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an unknown crime when Michele was 7 months pregnant with his child.

Their son, Kniko Howard Jr., was born on 29 December 2002.

Gilbert Arenas (2008)

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player, struck a romantic relationship with Draya in 2008. However, it is unclear when the former lovebird split. In 2016, speculations emerged that Gilbert was the father of the actress' son, Kniko Howard Jr. However, Draya denied the allegations through an Instagram post which has since been deleted. She stated:

There’s no way in 2002 I got pregnant by some athlete...I have also NEVER attempted to say anyone other than who my son is named after (yes he’s a junior) was the father. My son’s father lives in pa and makes an honest living being a barber. This...is completely embarrassing to me and my family. And I intend on putting this to final rest.

Chris Brown (2009–2010)

The American model and Chris Brown were in a romantic relationship for nine months between February and November 2010. Chris is an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States. He is widely known for his hit songs such as Run It! and Kiss Kiss.

During an interview with Tallie Spencer in April 2024, Andraya revealed that she started dating Brown shortly after his first breakup with Rihanna. She said:

I mean he was touched by the situation, and I kind of got him at a weak and vulnerable point I guess you could say.

DeShawn Stevenson (2011)

Draya Michele is rumoured to have dated DeShawn Stevenson in 2011. DeShawn is a former professional basketball player from the United States. The dating allegations between the two emerged after Draya reportedly uploaded her throwback pictures with the former athlete on her Facebook page in 2011.

However, Michele denied dating Stevenson after she stated in the caption that they were only friends.

Bernard Berrian (2011)

Berrian, a retired American professional football player allegedly dated the We Belong Together actress in 2011. Berrian and Michele have never addressed their alleged romance publicly.

Wiz Khalifa (2011)

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, known by the stage name Wiz Khalifa, is an American rapper. Jibril and Draya sparked dating rumours in late 2011 after the model was photographed while sitting on Wiz's lap in an L.A. club.

As a result, the rapper was accused of cheating on Amber Rose, whom he was then dating. However, Michele clarified that the pictures were old, and she was Amber Rose's friend.

French Montana (2013)

Montana, a Moroccan-American rapper, and Michele's relationship rumours began to circulate in May 2013 after the duo were seen together leaving a nightclub and enjoying each other's company. French and Michele's alleged romance lasted for only two months. Their relationship has never been verified.

Orlando Scandrick (2013–2019)

Scandrick is a former American football cornerback who played for NFL teams like Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The former NFL player started dating Draya in July 2013. The duo had an on-and-off relationship which was characterised by fights and cheating scandals.

Orlando and Michele engaged in June 2015 in Sherman Oaks, California, United States. The duo split four years later. Draya revealed in December 2019 to the public that her romance with Scandrick had come to an end through her Instagram Story. She wrote:

Merry Christmas everyone. So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. I have been single the entire month of December.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player and Michele are parents to a son, Jru Scandrick born on 8 April 2016.

Tyrod Taylor (2020–2023)

Tyrod Taylor is an American professional football player. He is best known as the quarterback for the New York Jets of the National Football League. The athlete had an affair with Michele from 2020 to 2023. However, the pair kept their romance private.

Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele are currently engaged in a fierce legal battle over a property in Los Angeles that the NFL star acquired in 2022.

Jalen Romande Green (2023–present)

The American entertainer is currently dating Jalen Romande Green. Jalen is a professional basketball player from the United States. Green is 17 years younger than Draya. The pair reportedly started dating in August 2023.

Michele and Jalen later welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2024. The duo's relationship has often been a subject of online criticism given their wide age gap. In June 2024, Michele opened up to TMZ Sports on how they focus on their romance despite people's negative opinions. She said:

We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We block it out and mind our business.

She added:

Love is love at the end of the day. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird.

FAQs

Who is Draya Michele? Draya is a famous actress, reality TV personality, model, and entrepreneur from the United States. Who is Draya in a relationship with? She is currently dating Jalen Green, American basketball guard for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. Who is Draya Michele's ex-husband? Draya has never been married. Is Draya Michele still with Tyrod Taylor? No, they broke up in 2023 after dating for three years. Are Draya and Jalen Green still together? Yes, Draya and Jalen are still together. The lovebirds were first romantically linked in August 2023. Who are the fathers of Draya Michele's kids? Draya shares her firstborn child, Howard Jr. with Howard Sr. and her second-born child, Jru, with Orlando. Jalen is the father of her youngest child.

Draya Michele's dating history shows that she has dated several prominent personalities in the sports and entertainment industry. She has been previously linked to high-profile celebrities like DeShawn Stevenson and Chris Brown. Draya is currently dating Jalen Green, an American basketball player who is 17 years younger than her.

