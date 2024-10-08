One of Real Madrid's superstars has leapt to the defence of marquee summer signing Kylian Mbappe

While the 25-year-old is deemed a divisive figure, his teammate insists the Frenchman is a 'spectacular' person

In the interim, Mbappe has opted out of the French national team for the October international break

Kylian Mbappé has garnered significant praise from one of his Real Madrid teammates, who has hailed the Frenchman as a "spectacular" player and individual.

Since joining the Spanish giants after an impressive seven-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, the 25-year-old has experienced a blend of highs and lows.

Fede Valverde heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe, describing the Frenchman as a 'spectacular' player and person. Photos by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Kylian Mbappe's form this season

Although Mbappé's statistics, according to Transfermarkt —seven goals and one assist in 11 appearances—are impressive for most forwards, expectations for him run higher.

Given his illustrious career at PSG and his potential to excel alongside top-tier talents at Madrid, many anticipated a seamless transition.

However, it’s important to recognise that his struggles are not entirely his fault, as Carlo Ancelotti continues to seek the optimal balance within his squad, which has yet to hit full stride this season.

There have been whispers suggesting that Mbappé’s arrival could lead to tensions within a team that recently celebrated La Liga and Champions League titles.

Fede Valverde extols Kylian Mbappe

Yet, Fede Valverde has come to the young forward’s defence, dispelling these notions.

“Kylian Mbappé is a spectacular player and person. We love to have him in Madrid,” Valverde stated in an interview with France Football, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

He further remarked, “People said he couldn't sign for Real and that there would be conflicts."

“He silenced noises and proved that he is a truly beautiful person”

"People claimed he couldn’t sign for Real and that there would be conflicts. He silenced those doubts and demonstrated he is truly a wonderful person.”

While Mbappé navigates the complexities of adapting to a new environment, Valverde has emerged as Madrid's standout performer this season.

He showcased his prowess with a stunning long-range goal in Los Blancos' final match before the October international break, further solidifying his critical role within the squad.

Neymar 'warns' Brazilians about Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar had allegedly warned his fellow Brazilian teammates at Real Madrid about the dynamics of playing alongside Kylian Mbappe.

This advisory comes in light of reports indicating that the relationship between Neymar and Mbappe soured during their tenure at PSG.

Currently, Madrid boasts four Brazilian players on their roster, with Vinicius Junior being the closest to the French star.

