A lady identified as Akosua Black Chinese has been accused of playing a role in the death of Asante Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley

Pooley was stabbed to death after his beloved Kotoko's Ghana Premier League game against Nsoatreman

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with football fans demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth

A cloud of controversy has engulfed Nsoatreman FC following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley during their Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday, February 2.

Accusations have been levelled against a prominent fan of Nsoatreman, identified as Akosua Black Chinese, with Kotoko’s official supporters’ union, Kotoko Circles, alleging she played a pivotal role in the incident.

Akosua Black Chinese, a fan of Nsoatreman and presenter at Service Radio, has been accused of instigating Pooley's death. Photo credit: @akosuablackchinese and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Who is Akosua Black Chinese?

Akosua Black Chinese is a presenter at Service Radio, a media outlet owned by former Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

Beyond her work in broadcasting, she is a passionate supporter of Nsoatreman FC, often taking on the role of rallying fans and hyping up the team ahead of domestic league fixtures.

Why is Akosua being blamed for Pooley’s death?

Kotoko Circles claim that Akosua was directly involved in the chain of events that led to the passing of Nana Pooley, known privately as Francis Yaw Frimong.

The supporters’ group alleged that she initially attempted to injure him by throwing two large stones, but when that failed, she purportedly called the individual who later carried out the fatal attack.

Reports indicate that the alleged assailant was not present at the stadium at the time but arrived later, ultimately leading to the tragic outcome, per Modern Ghana.

Akosua vibes to Shatta Wale's Blessing before Pooley's death

In the aftermath of the shocking event, footage and images of Akosua surfaced across social media platforms.

One particular video captured her enjoying one of Shatta Wale’s hit songs, Blessings, just hours before the match.

Dressed in blue jeans and an Nsoatreman home jersey, she accessorised her look with a Gucci-designed cap, matching bag, sunglasses, and a scarf draped over her shoulder.

Enthusiastically singing and dancing, she appeared in high spirits before the fateful encounter took place.

Sports Minister-designate vows to bring Pooley's killers to book

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adams, the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, has reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring justice for Nana Pooley’s tragic death.

Adams emphasized that law enforcement would take firm action in response to the shocking incident.

