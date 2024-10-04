Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has earned rave reviews from a Real Madrid defender following his meteoric rise

The La Masia Academy graduate is considered one, if not the biggest prospects in the sport currently

He has been in red-hot form since the inception of the season, mustering 10 goal contributions in 10 appearances in all competitions

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has heaped significant praise on Barcelona's young sensation, Lamine Yamal, describing the 17-year-old as "ridiculous" for his extraordinary talent.

Despite the fierce rivalry between Spain's biggest clubs, Rudiger couldn't help but acknowledge Yamal's exceptional abilities, which have already rewritten football history.

Lamine Yamal received massive endorsement from Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. Photos by Soccrates Images and Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's rise to prominence

At just 15, Yamal burst onto the scene, shattering records in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

His meteoric rise continued on the international stage, where, according to ESPN, he played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph at Euro 2024.

A graduate of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, Yamal is already seen as a future Ballon d'Or winner and a strong contender for the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards.

His dazzling performances for Barca this season only reinforce his status as one of football's brightest stars.

Rudiger sings Lamine Yamal praises

Rudiger, who regularly faces Yamal in heated Clasico encounters, puts aside the usual rivalry to express admiration for the youngster.

Speaking to Inside Scoop, the German centre-back highlighted the precocious forward’s potential.

"You have to give him credit for what he’s doing… It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous," Rudiger said, as reported by Goal.

"At 17, he’s already done incredible things for Barcelona and Spain. The way he performed in the European Championship—it’s actually frightening.

"He has such a bright future ahead of him," the 31-year-old concluded.

While Rudiger remains a fierce competitor on the pitch, his comments reflect the growing recognition Yamal is earning across the footballing world.

With his technical skills, football intelligence, and fearlessness, Yamal's journey from La Masia prodigy to global superstar seems inevitable, provided he remains healthy and continues to develop.

Source: YEN.com.gh